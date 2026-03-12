Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Spring into action and clear your schedule as the city lights up with one of its busiest entertainment seasons of the year. Experience wide variety of SXSW events ranging from music to film or saddle up for Texas tradition at the return of the rodeo. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, March 12
SXSW Music Festival
Austin’s premiere music festival returns to the heart of downtown and throughout the city this weekend. The packed line-up will feature thousands of performers at more than 100 venues around Austin. Guests can expect a variety of live musical performances from a mix of artists ranging from brand-new to international stardom. Access to shows vary. Select passes and tickets to performances are available.
SXSW Film & TV Festival
The Film & TV Festival component of SXSW returns with a star-studded line-up for creatives of all disciplines. Highlights include the opening night premiere of Apple TV series Margo’s Got Money Trouble, a keynote conversation with Steven Spielberg, and a screening of the film I Love Boosters starring Keke Palmer. Programming will be hosted at iconic venues like The Long Center, Paramount Theatre, Violet Crown Cinema, ZACH Theatre, AFS Cinema and more. Events are scheduled through March 18. Visit the SXSW website for more information.
Bathe in Beats SXSW Wellness Kickoff Party
Start the SXSW season with some grounding vibes at Bathe Austin. This immersive wellness social will feature sips from Tejas Tonic, a sound bath in an infrared-equipped room, cold plunges, hot pilates, aura photography, bodywork, and live music performances. The first 50 attendees will receive complimentary merch. SXSW badgeholders are granted priority entry. Tickets are available for non-badgeholders now.
Broadway in Austin presents The Great Gatsby
The classic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald about glamour, love, and the tragedy of the Roaring Twenties comes to life on stage at Bass Concert Hall. The Broadway production of The Great Gatsby features an original score by Jason Howland and choreography by Dominique Kelley. Shows are scheduled through March 15.
Friday, March 13
Rodeo Austin
Giddyup action awaits at the largest carnival event in Austin kicking off this weekend. Visitors to Rodeo Austin can enjoy ProRodeo competition, a livestock show, a beer & wine garden, special attractions, and food trucks on the Travis County Exposition Center grounds. Post-competition musical performers include Midland, Tanya Tucker, Eli Young band, Clint Black, and more. For a full schedule of events and concerts, check out the festival website. Rodeo Austin continues through March 28.
Sips & Sounds
Coca-Cola’s Sips & Sounds Music Festival returns to Auditorium Shores for two days of high-energy musical performances by some of the world’s top artists. The lineup includes headliners Christina Aguilera, Calvin Harris, Foster the People, and Major Lazer. Additional performers include Ravyn Lenae, Grouplove, and Flipturn. A limited number of general admisison tickets are still available.
Saturday, March 14
ATX Artists for Social Impact and The Vortex present The Butterfly Effect: Into the Jazz Vortex
The Butterfly Bar @ The VORTEX hosts an afternoon of local musicians and the jazz genre. This community gathering features the ATX Jazz Orchestra and the Butterfly Bar’s featured cocktail of the month, the Harmony Tonic. Proceeds from the event benefit HAAM, providing access to healthcare for local Austin musicians. Get more information on Eventbrite.