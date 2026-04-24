May Meetup
Austin businesses on Manor Road plan huge neighborhood May Day party
A new "progressive neighborhood celebration" will have Austinites touring Manor Road on May 2 in celebration of May Day, the traditional European spring celebration. This huge, free block party will move through five historic communities, says a press release, featuring more than two dozen local businesses along the way.
This highly planned festival by the Manor Road Coalition of businesses will present live music, dance performances, markets, and more on a schedule throughout the day. Attendees will have chances to wander around, but they should check the schedule first to ensure they're in the right place at the right time for their top priority activities.
The May Day Festival starts at 8 am with only one event, the Cherrywood Neighborhood Yard Sale. Then at 10 am, four more choices add possibility with kids' activities at the Alamo Rec Center, the pop-up Tiny Farmer's Market at 2009 Chicon Street, an affordable housing open house at Blackland CDC, or the Rogers Washington Holy Cross Block Party, an annual tradition in a historic district that was primarily Black starting in the 1950s.
At noon and later, the festival splinters off into four different events. Music-lovers who just want to listen should head to The Vortex to see the Minor Mishap Marching Band, an aerial performance by Sky Candy, and performances by The Music Academy of Austin and Ivy Roots; then they can head to Batch Craft Beer and Kolaches for more live music by Paula Maya and Seu Jacinto. These events showcase music from noon to 6 pm without overlap.
Attendees who want to dance can spend the whole afternoon and early evening at Howdy's and the Long Goodbye for country and line dancing lessons by DJ Ed West and Cumbia with DJ ULoveI.
Community-minded folks can take a break from the entertainment to meet their reps and learn about neighbor and city resources at Lively Offices (2309 Manor Rd.).
The coalition also encourages attendees to stop by local businesses along the way. Options for lunch and dinner include:
- Bar Toti
- Batch Craft Beer and Kolaches
- Bird Bird Biscuit
- Dai Due
- El Chilito
- Este
- Fleet Coffee
- Haymaker
- Hoover's Cooking (May 31 is last day of service)
- Mi Madre's
- Patrizi's
- School House Pub
- Sour Duck Market
- Spread and Co.
- The Long Goodbye
- Vic and Al's
The release also promises a business passport that will be active throughout May, offering incentives for shoppers at stores along Manor Road.
More information about the schedule, participants, and coalition members is available via the coalition's Instagram page.