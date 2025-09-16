H-E-B Times Three
Large-format H-E-B opens in Georgetown, anchoring new community
A new H-E-B is moving into Georgetown, making it the third in town for the massive Texas chain. The new store, called the Parmer Ranch H-E-B, is located at 10110 RM 2338. Guests can start visiting at a grand opening Wednesday, September 17, at 6 am.
The public is welcome on opening day for events and a gift bag giveaway for the "first several hundred in line."
The new store is 112,000 square feet, significantly larger than the "standard" H-E-B, which clocks in around 70,000 square feet.
It's not bounded by pre-existing structures; instead, it's leading the charge for other businesses and community organizations to come in the master planned Parmer Ranch community, which is currently under development. Other projects filling in the neighborhood include Benold Middle School and an amenity center.
As reported by Community Impact, the new store will feature standard sections like a meat market, bakery, sushi counter, and floral department; plus the less common Texas Backyard section for grilling, gardening, and outdoor equipment. MySA put a price tag of $30 million on the project.
The next-closest H-E-B to the community is located at 4500 Williams Dr., seven miles southeast. Locations are much sparser to the north, making this a convenient opening for people north of Georgetown, but farther from Killeen.