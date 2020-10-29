Massive mixed-use development brings 1,700 homes to quaint Austin suburb

A mixed-use development with more than 1,700 residences is on tap for a 454-acre site in Georgetown.

Once completed, the master-planned Parmer Ranch project will feature 1,043 single-family homes and 600 apartments at Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Williams Drive, northwest of the Sun City Texas retirement community. Home prices will start in the $250s.

The first phase of Parmer Ranch consists of 155 home sites. A park, hike-and-bike trails, a pavilion, an event lawn, a pond, and a food-truck court are among the first-phase amenities.

Homebuilders for Parmer Ranch are Empire Communities, Gehan Homes, GFO Homes, and Sitterle Homes. Construction already is underway on the site, and the first homes are scheduled to be ready for move-in by the summer 2021.

“Parmer Ranch has a scenic Hill Country landscape that embraces the land’s attributes,” Joe Owen, the project’s Dallas-based developer, says in a release. “Knowing that there are plenty of places to buy a home, we focused on developing a vibrant community where neighbors actually interact. That emphasis, combined with peaceful views, attainable pricing, and a variety of exciting new floor plans, will make Parmer Ranch a great setting to grow with your family and make new friends for years to come.”

Other highlights of the project include:

100 acres for the apartments, along with office, retail, and medical space. A Change.org petition shows Owen is angling for an H-E-B grocery store within Parmer Ranch.

47 acres of open space.

One site for an elementary school and another site for a middle school.

A 4.5-acre community center with a swimming pool.

Owen expects the entire project to be completed in at least four phases over the next four to five years, with the finished community carrying an estimated value of $500 million.

Parmer Ranch will help meet exceptional demand for housing in and around Georgetown, the county seat of Williamson County. From 2010 to 2019, Georgetown’s population soared by 67.6 percent, making it the country’s 18th fastest-growing city during that period, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“The Austin area has seen incredible housing demand across the price spectrum. Williamson County has been the beneficiary of that, and people are flocking there," says Vaike O’Grady, regional director of Zonda, a provider of housing data. "Parmer Ranch is coming online at a perfect time.”

A key advantage of Parmer Ranch “is that it is close to the new Apple campus, as well as all of the emerging employment, dining, shopping, and recreational opportunities north of Austin,” she adds.