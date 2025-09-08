Here For a Long Time
Austin org supports legacy businesses with 'passport' and prizes
Austinites who feel invested in keeping legacy businesses alive can make sure they invest with their dollars next month, too, with Preservation Austin's 3rd Annual Legacy Business Month passport. From October 1-31, the local historical group will have locals tracking their visits to 10 businesses that have been in town for 20 years or more, and maybe even collecting prizes.
According to Preservation Austin, other considerations in determining if something is a legacy business are if it locally owned and operated, has been owned by generations of the same family, has operated out of the same location for two decades or more, and has contributed to the history and/or the identity of the area where it's located. Not all of these metrics fit all of the businesses, but most do.
Locals can pick up a passport — a card displaying the names of the participating businesses — at Wheatsville Co-op’s North and South locations or at Zilker Taproom on Thursday, October 2, from 6-9 pm. (They can also enjoy a limited-edition Legacy Business Month beer by Zilker Brewing Company while they're there.)
Then when they visit a business, they can get a stamp and compete for prizes: two music passes to SXSW, spa experiences at Ottine Mineral Springs, and other perks from participating businesses like gift cards and merch.
This year there are new businesses on the list — some that are household names, and some that are more niche.
- Antone's Nightclub - 305 E 5th St., Austin, TX 78701
- Aussie's Grill & Beach Bar - 306 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704
- Mozart's Coffee Roasters - 3825 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
- Mr. Natural - 1901 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
- Oilcan Harry's - 211 W 4th St, Austin, TX 78701
- Room Service Vintage - 117 N Loop Blvd E, Austin, TX 78751
- Sam's BBQ - 2000 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702
- Shandeez Grill - 8863 Anderson Mill Rd, Suite 109, Austin, TX 78729
- Terra Toys - 2438 W Anderson Ln. C1, Austin, TX 78757
- The Saxon Pub - 1320 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
October is Legacy Business Month across the city, thanks to a proclamation by the City Council in 2023. Preservation Austin cited similar programs in San Antonio and San Francisco in its original announcement.
“Austin’s legacy businesses are the heartbeat of our city,” said Preservation Austin executive director Lindsey Derrington in a press release about the 2025 participants. “From iconic music venues and cherished vintage stores to pioneering Black- and LGBTQ-owned establishments, they’re on the frontlines of keeping Austin the vibrant, unique city we all love."
These businesses certainly haven't stood still over their tenures. Room Service vintage changed hands in August to the most recent owner's longtime protege; Antone's is wrapping up a year of festivities to celebrate five decades of shaping the blues. Sam's BBQ had been actively holding the line against neighborhood developers for years, but it posted August 28 that is "closed until further notice." Austin Daiquiri Factory, which shares the building, emphasizes in the comments that the closure is only temporary. [This article has been updated thanks to a reader tip. CultureMap has reached out to Preservation Austin for clarification.]
"Supporting these businesses isn’t just nostalgic, it’s essential," said Derrington. "We invite all Austinites to show up this October, celebrate these incredible places, and experience a true taste of old-school Austin and community pride.”