New 'pocket park' spiffs up land in South Austin
A new "pocket park" is almost ready to be unveiled in southwest Austin. Scenic Brook Pocket Park, located at 7300 Oak Meadow Dr., will debut in a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, September 23.
The plan for Scenic Brook Pocket Park has been in the works since its first concept plan in 2019 (which was approved in 2020), and the ribbon cutting marks the completion of the first phase of development. The plan does not share how many phases the park will undergo by the time it is fully complete, but the important part for most visitors is that they can visit now.
Before it was a park, the area was "approximately 0.89 acres of undeveloped parkland," according to the project page on the City of Austin's official website. It also records that the land was previously used as a private community playground, pool, and garden before it was deeded to the city in 2016.
Despite a longer planning process, the park was only under construction for about a year, from summer of 2024 to summer of 2025.
Important updates to the site include changes in walking accessibility, seating, trails, and play equipment, plus an overall site restoration. The city page points out that although a basketball court had been part of the original plan, it could not be achieved "due to environmental restrictions." It emphasizes that the goal was to make the park more " safe, accessible, and usable."
Notably, this park is located along a tributary of Williamson Creek, and much of it is located in a Critical Water Quality Zone, eventually running off into Barton Springs.
Austin has had a busy spring and summer for parks, including renovations for the kid-led Metz Neighborhood Park, the Colony Park Pool, and a new bicycle traffic garden for teaching the rules of the road coming at Parque Zaragoza. Each were funded through different avenues; the Scenic Brook Pocket Park was funded through Parkland Dedication fees, in other words, fees paid by developers to meet the needs of the areas new residents.
The ribbon cutting ceremony on September 23 is free and open to the public. Scenic Brook Pocket Park itself is already open to visitors.