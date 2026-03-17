What Do You Do?
Authors of Somebody Should Do Something discuss social change at SXSW
It can be hard to find a purely philosophical conference session at South by Southwest (SXSW), which is largely geared toward entrepreneurs and marketers. But every year there are diamonds in the rough for attendees who just want to make life a little better.
In an airtight but deeply human March 13 presentation, "How Anyone Can Help Create Social Change: A Conversation with the authors of Somebody Should Do Something," Michael Brownstein, Alex Madva, and Daniel Kelly laid out the paradoxes of achieving social change through individual choices.
The highly organized talk followed the general arc of the book, wove in paradigm-shifting facts and case studies, and cut through momentum-killing distractions that convince people that trying to effect change isn't worth it.
The authors, all trained philosophers and academics, set up the problem simply: if individual change like committing to recycling at home is too small, and structural change like curbing billionaires' private jet dependency is too ambitious, who can bridge the gap? Although most people with a light grasp on human history can understand strength in numbers, it takes a lot of audacity to find a place to start.
Like social chiropractors, Brownstein, Madva, and Kelly got to work offering small adjustments toward a more action-inspiring alignment. Some of the more interesting quips included:
- When one spouse quits smoking, the other's odds of continuing to smoke drop significantly — as much as 67 percent in one study. Similarly, solar panel adoption is said to be contagious among neighbors.
- People who live farther from the courthouse have proven more likely to be evicted because they cannot get there to plead their case. When the Covid-19 pandemic forced virtual hearings, the disparity disappeared.
- Custodial workers at one hospital were happier and more effective when they saw themselves as part of a support staff for patients and tweaked their job descriptions accordingly. Imagining a beloved family member staring at the ceiling in a hospital bed, they found meaning in something otherwise droll: cleaning the ceiling.
One layer of academia deeper, the session also served as a glossary for philosophical terms that folks may want to look into for solving specific crises of sociopolitical faith.
For example, the Paradox of Voting acknowledges that although in many elections one person's vote barely counts for anything, they still go to lengths to cast it. The authors also discussed pluralistic ignorance, one person's false belief that most people disagree with their opinion. (That is to say, there's an academic term for how disappointingly lukewarm people's "unpopular opinions" tend to be.)
The most important theme in the talk was letting go of all-or-nothing thinking. The paradoxes, patterns, and possibilities discussed all boiled down to one thing: it's almost always better to do something than freeze. The content of the conversation and the book both serve to detail escape hatches from overwhelm and indecision, using real case studies as evidence that change can be made.
Sometimes the only thing that changes is the changemaker's capacity or obligation to show up again. Sometimes opponents do change their opinions — but it takes time to tell.
"If you go back and read the Socratic Dialogues, where Socrates is trying to persuade someone [about] what to think about justice, the conversation never ends with them being like, 'I guess you have persuaded me,'" said Madva.
He later continued, "That's part of what it is to be in this for the long game, is to sort of trust that you're part of a larger collective of people that are working on this together, and to have hope that we'll see those effects down the line. But I also think ... if we're going into a conversation that's like, 'Your mind is wrong and my mind is right,' that's often not a super great recipe for treating each other with respect as equals."
After the session, when CultureMap asked the authors about local issues that would serve as good case studies in Somebody Should Do Something, Texas' high-profile politics were on the authors' minds.
Brownstein referenced Texas State Rep. James Talarico's win in this month's Democratic primary; Talarico will later challenge Republicans John Cornyn or Ken Paxton (who are currently in a contentious runoff) for a United States senate seat. Brownstein sees Talarico as an example of a politician opting out of polarization.
"He's a great case study of somebody who's a political entrepreneur who's figuring out a different way to frame things," Brownstein said. "That, to me, is one of the expressions of the ethos of the book, which is experimentation — being willing to try new things and then see if they work, and not getting stuck in these tracks that we inherit."
Madva's thoughts, fittingly, graduated from the individual to the collective, focusing on Texas' recent redistricting battle, a topic he and Brownstein recently penned an op-ed about in the New York Times.
"[In] one of the sections in the book, we talk about people who fight battles that they expect to lose," said Madva, pointing out that success may mean something broader in those contexts. "And so that put us in a really good position to think about back ... when the gerrymandering stuff was about to happen in Texas, and the Texas Democrats all dipped and left the state to try to prevent the vote. They knew that eventually they were going to have to come back, that eventually they were going to lose, but in doing so, they raised the profile of the issue."
"Although a majority of Republicans in Texas supported the gerrymander, overwhelming majorities not just of Democrats, but also of independents opposed it," he continued. "And so [this goes back to] pluralistic ignorance, where people just have this stereotype that maybe Austin is this isolated little thing that's all alone, but actually, there's a lot of common ground that people might have on other issues that they don't realize."
Folks attending SXSW can pick up Somebody Should Do Something at the conference's pop-up bookstore, which is run by the local independent bookseller BookPeople. The SXSW 2026 catalog is also available online via Bookshop.org, where BookPeople will get credit for the sale.