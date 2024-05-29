the rent is too what?
Rent hikes of 300-500 percent have South Congress shops packing up
Three more stores on South Congress Avenue are joining the list of businesses closing up and moving out.
Mi Casa, a business that has been around 28 years, The Good Company, and the Sunroom have all closed their locations on the street within the last month or are about to.
Flipping through the pages of a brochure from 2020 listing all the businesses on South Congress Avenue, Brandon Hodges said now, it's like looking at an obituary.
“We've really seen a fairly drastic decrease since the pandemic in locally-owned shops,” he said.
Hodge owns both Big Top Candy Shop and Monkey See Monkey Do toy store on South Congress Avenue. He's also president of the South Congress Merchants Association, a collective of the business owners there.
He said the retail world is already treacherous to navigate.
“Retail is a tough business and, you know, just having your strange little pocket of the commercial space has gotten increasingly harder with rent, taxes and wholesale,” Hodge said.
He said South Congress is the gem of South Austin, but the area's popularity is a double-edged sword – South Congress is a victim of its own success.
“That local flair, that local funk, that small business flavor that we brought – and that attracted a lot of eyes and a lot of attention,” he said. “However, that sort of foot traffic that that generated got the attention of, you know, bigger money.”
Hodge said after the pandemic, bigger corporations began to offer more money to fill spaces and renovate them, driving up prices for everyone else.
“The data I have shows that we've seen a triple-digit rent increase,” he said.
KVUE also spoke with owners of Good Company and the Sunroom. They said their rent increased more than 500%, and they were told as recently as March.
--
Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.