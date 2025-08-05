Phone It In
Central Texas school districts set phone-free policies required by law
Starting next month, school districts around Texas will implement cellphone-free polices following the recent passage and signing of House Bill 1481. The law will go into effect on September 1, a few weeks after the first day of school for the 2025-26 school year.
School leaders must have a written policy that bans the use of cellphones in classrooms by September 18. The goal of the law is to eliminate distraction and enhance the learning environment in classrooms.
We've compiled a list of which Central Texas districts have new polices in effect ahead of their first day of school.
Austin ISD
Officials with Austin ISD say a new digital device policy announcement is coming. This article will be updated with the guidelines once they're made available.
Bastrop ISD
Bastrop ISD officials say students will not be allowed to use personal devices during school hours. Personal devices include cellphones, smartwatches, tablets, earbuds, and similar devices.
Officials say the devices must be turned off and put away during the school day, including lunch and passing periods. Students are responsible for storing their devices in their backpacks.
Officials said school-issued Chromebooks and other district devices will continue to be used for learning, and limited exceptions may be granted for approved pending medical needs or IEP/504 accommodations.
Blanco ISD
Blanco ISD officials said they are "reviewing and updating district policies to comply with this law." They say they will announce more details ahead of the first day and give families advance notice.
Burnet CISD
KVUE has reached out to Burnet CISD for information on the district's plans. KVUE'S article will be updated when Burnet CISD's policy becomes available.
Del Valle ISD
Del Valle ISD officials say students will not be allowed to use cellphones or similar devices during the school day.
The district said all devices not issued by the school must be off and not visible for the entire school day. The only devices permitted during school hours are school issued Chromebooks.
Students will still be able to contact a parent or guardian in an emergency, according to officials.
The district says there will be consequences for students, or fines will be implemented.
Dripping Springs ISD
Dripping Springs ISD officials say all personal communication devices defined as cellphones, tablets, smartwatch, radio, or paging device, or any other devices need to be turned off and stored away during the school day.
The district said all secondary students will be issued a Chromebook, while elementary students will have access to technology in their classrooms, as needed, for instructional purposes.
From the time students enter campus in the morning until they leave at the end of the regular school day, devices will be prohibited.
Eanes ISD
KVUE has reached out to Eanes ISD for information on the district's plans. KVUE's article will be updated when Eanes ISD's policy becomes available.
Elgin ISD
KVUE has reached out to Elgin ISD for information on the district's plans. KVUE's article will be updated when Elgin ISD's policy becomes available.
Fredericksburg ISD
KVUE has reached out to Fredericksburg ISD for information on the district's plans. KVUE's article will be updated when Fredericksburg ISD's policy becomes available.
Georgetown ISD
Georgetown ISD officials say students are restricted from using personal devices during the school day while on school property.
This includes devices such as:
- Cell phones (smartphones and flip phones)
- Personal laptops or computers
- Smart Watches* and other smart devices (Examples include: Apple Watch, Fitbits, smart rings, and smart glasses)
- Tablets/iPads
- Paging devices
- Radios or pagers
- Gaming Devices (such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Portable, or other devices with messaging capabilities)
- Any other electronic device capable of telecommunication or digital communication
The district said students use of a device during the school day could result in disciplinary action.
Giddings ISD
Giddings ISD officials say students who bring personal communication devices to school must have them turned off throughout the school day. The district said they will enforce the following consequences:
- On first offense, the device will be confiscated, the student will receive a warning and the device will be returned to the student at the end of the day
- On second offense, the device will be confiscated and will only be returned to a parent or guardian after the end of the school day
- On third and subsequent offenses, the device will be confiscated and returned to a parent or guardian after the end of the school day. The student will be assigned SAC, or in-school suspension
Granger ISD
Granger ISD officials say all personal communication devices – including cellphones, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and similar items – must be turned off and kept in backpacks at all times during the school day.
Students found in violation of the policy will have their device confiscated, and the student's parent or guardian will be required to pick up the phone with continued infractions.
Hays CISD
Hays CISD officials say students will not be able to use their personally-owned communication devices during the school day, while on school property.
The district says students will be allowed to bring devices to school, but they are required to store them in their backpacks, purses or lockers, if assigned.
The following actions are in place in Hays CISD until the district adopts and publishes its formal policy:
- First Offense: Parent notification, and device is held until the end of day
- Second Offense: Parent conference and detention
- Third Offense: Parent notified and one day of in-school suspension
- Fourth Offense: Parent notified and three days in-school suspension
Hutto ISD
Hutto ISD officials say students are not permitted in using personal communication devices throughout the school day.
The district is still reviewing procedures in how they plan on implementing the policy. KVUE's article will be updated when more information becomes available.
Johnson City ISD
Johnson City ISD officials say personal communication devices may not be in the student's possession during the school day.
If a student violates the policy, the following consequences will be in place:
- First offense:
- Cellphones, smartwatches, wireless headphones, and earbuds will be stored in the principal’s office for the day
- The student's parent or guardian will be notified
- A warning will be issued to both the student and the parent or guardian about further consequences
- Student and parent/guardian must complete a behavior contract to confirm their understanding and future adherence to the policy
- Only the parent or guardian is permitted to pick up the device, students are not allowed to retrieve their own devices
- Second offense:
- The confiscated devices will be stored in the principal’s office for the day and the student's parent or guardian will be notified
- Only the parent or guardian is allowed to pick up the device, students are not allowed to retrieve their own devices
- The student will be assigned 1 day of in-school suspension
- Third offense:
- The devices will be stored in the principal’s office for the day and the student's parent or guardian will be notified
- Only the parent or guardian is allowed to pick up the device, students are not allowed to retrieve their own devices
- The student will be assigned 3 days of in-school suspension
- The student will be required to turn their device into the principal’s office for the next five consecutive school days
- The student will be allowed to retrieve their own device at the end of each school day
- Fourth offense:
- The district states this would be "considered insubordination for refusing to comply with school rules and guidelines" related personal device use
- The district says this will be treated as a serious offense according to the JCISD Student Code of Conduct, and consequences will be issued accordingly
La Grange ISD
La Grange ISD officials say all schools in the district must enforce policies that limit or prohibit device use.
The district said it is currently reviewing and updating the policy to comply with the new law. More details on how the district plans to implement the policy will be released soon.
Lago Vista ISD
Lago Vista ISD said students between sixth and 12th grade must place devices like cellphones and smartwatches in a locked pouch at the start of each school day. Students will be permitted to carry the locked pouches, and they will be unlocked at the end of the school day.
During emergency situations, the pouches can be unlocked by school officials. Exceptions will also be made for students who use their devices to monitor medical concerns.
Lake Travis ISD
Lake Travis ISD officials told KVUE that the first time a student is caught with their phone out, it will be taken away. The second time, a parent or guardian will have to come to campus to pick it up. The third offense will lead to consequences that correspond with campus rules.
Leander ISD
Leander ISD officials say students will be restricted from using a personal communication device during the school day. The exceptions to the policy include:
- Learning support: If a device is needed to carry out a student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP) or a Section 504 accommodation plan
- Medical needs: If a licensed physician has documented that a student requires a device for health-related purposes
- Safety compliance: If a device is necessary to meet a health or safety requirement set by law or included in the district’s safety procedures
Students who use a device during the school day will first receive a verbal or written warning. If the behavior continues, parents or guardians will be contacted
If necessary, a prohibited device – such as a cellphone, tablet, smartwatch, radio device or paging device – may be collected and held at the school. It will be returned directly to a parent or guardian. If the device is not picked up within 90 calendar days after notification, the school may dispose of it, the district states in its policy.
Ongoing violations may lead to the student losing the privilege of bringing an electronic communication device to school at all, and continued misuse will be treated as a violation of the Leander ISD Student Code of Conduct, which could result in additional disciplinary action.
Liberty Hill ISD
Liberty Hill ISD officials say students are restricted from using personal communication devices during school hours. Use of the following devices is prohibited: cellphones, smartwatches, wireless earbuds (e.g., AirPods), tablets, gaming device, Bluetooth headphones and any device used for texting, calling, social media or streaming.
If a student violates the policy, the following consequences will be in place:
- First offense
- Elementary school: Warning - Teacher holds device until dismissal, parents/guardians contacted
- Middle school: Warning - Student conference, device collected and taken to the office, parents/guardians contacted
- High school: Warning - Student conference, parents/guardians contacted, potential device confiscation
- Second offense
- Elementary school: Warning - Device collected and taken to the office, parents/guardians contacted and must pick up the device from the office
- Middle school: One lunch detention, device collected and taken to the office, parents/guardians contacted
- High school: Two lunch detentions, student conference, parents/guardians contacted, potential device confiscation
- Third offense
- Elementary school: One lunch detention, device collected and taken to the office, parent/guardians contacted and must pick up the device from the office, parent notified of potential in-school suspension if the behavior continues
- Middle school: One day in-school suspension, device collected and taken to the office, parents/guardians contacted and must pick up the device from the office
- High school: One day of in-school suspension, Student Conference, Parents/Guardians contacted and must pick up device from the office, potential device confiscation.
- Fourth offense
- Elementary school: 1 day in-school suspension, device collected and taken to the office, parent/guardians contacted and must pick up the device from the office
- Middle school: Device collected and taken to the office, parents/guardians contacted and must pick up device from office, "Cell Phone Behavior Contract" developed with parents, student turns in device to office during school hours
- High school: 3 days of in-school suspension, Cell Phone Behavior Contract developed with parents/guardians, student conference, parents/guardians contacted and must pick up device from office, potential device confiscation.
- Multiple offenses
- Elementary school: As needed per campus discipline procedures for non-compliance
- Middle school: As needed per campus discipline procedures for non-compliance
- High school: 4-10 days of in-school suspension/discretionary DAEP for persistent misconduct and non-compliance, student conference, parents/guardians contacted and must pick up device from office, potential device confiscation.
--
