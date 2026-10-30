Voter Verve
Travis County voters break record for early in-person midterm turnout
A record number of Texas voters have already cast ballots ahead of Tuesday's pivotal midterm election, and that includes voters in Travis County.
Over 365,000 voters have already cast a ballot in Travis County as of Thursday afternoon, according to unofficial numbers from Travis County election officials, breaking the record for a midterm election. There are 952,713 registered voters in Travis County, putting turnout at 38.3 percent unofficially. An additional 1,919 voters have also cast provisional ballots.
Prior to this election, the highest turnout for early voting ahead of a midterm election was in 2018, when 350,218 voters cast in-person early ballots, according to numbers from the Texas Secretary of State's Office. That number grew to 368,048 with the inclusion of mail-in ballots.
Among the races on the ballot this election include the high-profile U.S. Senate race between Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democratic State Rep. James Talarico, as well as the race for Texas Governor between incumbent Republican Greg Abbott and Democratic State Rep. Gina Hinojosa. Races for U.S. House, Texas House, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, Agriculture Commissioner, Railroad Commissioner and Land Commissioner will also appear on the ballot, as well as races for Texas Senate in some districts.
Early voting, which kicked off on October 19, runs through Friday, October 30.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.