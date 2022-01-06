Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Stunning performing arts productions are making a strong case for a trip to some of the most iconic theaters in Austin. Experience the magic of ancient Chinese dance at Shen Yun or take a trip back in time with the 1950s-inspired Cirque Italia show. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, January 6

Cirque Italia

Revisit the nostalgic era of the 1950s with the help of Cirque Italia’s God Unit performers at Barton Creek Square. Audiences can expect a production dotted with hula hoops, soda fountains, and the music of Elvis Presley as they journey through time by way of the main character’s vivid dreams. Viewers of all ages can enjoy this whimsically way-back-when show through January 17. Get tickets here.

Friday, January 7

BowiElvis Fest

Celebrate the shared birthday of rock legends Elvis Presley and David Bowie with the return of BowiElvis Fest. The all-night event at Far Out Lounge & Stage includes live performances by a variety of local artists, who will perform original songs as well as sprinkle their sets with cover songs from both artists. Additional highlights include face painting, games, Elvis-inspired concessions, burlesque acts, and more. Purchase tickets here.

Shen Yun

Experience the ancient art of classic Chinese dance by way of theatrical performance at Shen Yun. Animated backdrops, all-original orchestral works, and talented performers combine for a rich and multidimensional journey on The Long Center for the Performing Arts stage. Visit the ticketing website for more information. Performances are scheduled through January 9.

Saturday, January 8

The Paramount Theatre presents An Evening with Peter Sagal

Comedic radio host Peter Sagal comes to the Paramount Theatre for an evening of discussion and storytelling in front of a live audience. Best known for his longtime radio show Wait Wait...Don’t Tell Me!, Sagal has been a leading radio humorist around the country for decades. Guests can expect exclusive insight into how Sagal has perfected “the art of joke telling,” as well as his tips for how to get a reaction from an audience. A select number of tickets is still available.

Sunday, January 9

Lightwire Theater presents The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen

Electroluminescent puppetry comes to life on the Paramount stage with the return of Lightwire Theater. The experience will begin with the retelling of timeless Aesop’s fable “The Tortoise and the Hare,” and will continue a story from a decade later, with the tortoise’s and the hare’s children of their own. This fusion of puppetry technology and dance is suitable for viewers of all ages. A select number of tickets is still available.