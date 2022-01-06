Gigantic dinosaurs and dragons stomp into downtown Austin on nationwide tour

Those who’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a T-Rex, triceratops, or check out the wingspan on a dragon should look no further than the touring exhibit Dino & Dragon Stroll.

The new touring experience stomps into town January 8 and 9 at the Austin Convention Center. The exhibit is making its way across North America; this is its first visit to the Capital City.

Boasting the largest creatures among shows of this kind, the event promises some dinos and dragons that stand 28 feet tall and are 60 feet long. Look for prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, plus fantastical dragons.

The creatures are sure to look alive with their moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, and mouths that open and close. Other cool details include breathing movements, synchronized sounds, and roars. Guests get to walk through the experience, giving them the feel of traveling back in time to when these giant creatures roamed Earth — or, in the case of the dragons, wandering through a fantasy come to life.

This family-friendly, stroll-at-your-own-pace experience features encounters with a T-Rex, a velociraptor, stegosaurus, and more, along with a selection of large, serpentine, winged, horned, and legendary fire-breathing dragons.

At every stop on its tour, Dino & Dragon Stroll teams up with a local food bank/pantry as part of its “Stomp Out Hunger” initiative. Guests can bring food donations to the exhibit that will be distributed to children and families in the Austin area facing hunger and food insecurity.

Tickets are $17.99 plus service fees, and are only available to purchase online, in advance.