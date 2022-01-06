Massive multimillion-dollar film studio to premiere next year in Austin suburb

Look for lots of lights, cameras, and action next year in Bastrop.

August 2023 is the targeted completion date for the $40.3 million first phase of the Bastrop 552 film studio, about 30 miles southeast of Austin. The first phase, encompassing 324 acres, will include six film studios totaling 108,000 square feet, an office building with 46,000 square feet, and a warehouse and mill shop with 108,000 square feet.

Construction on the first phase is supposed to start this June, according to an economic impact study performed by Austin-based Impact DataSource LLC. The study is included in documents filed with the Bastrop City Council, which is working its way through approvals for the project. The project is set to receive tax incentives thanks to the property’s designation as a media production development zone.

Bastrop 552 eventually is supposed to span 546 acres featuring 486,000 square feet of studio space, 300,000 square feet of warehouse and mill space, and 200,000 square feet of office space.

According to the economic impact study, the studio will generate an annual economic impact of $177.8 million, and directly and indirectly create 1,443 permanent jobs.

Bastrop Colorado Bend LLC is developing the project, which has drawn some opposition from local residents.

Alton Butler is the owner and CEO of Bastrop Colorado Bend; he also is owner and CEO of the Line 204 sound stages in Southern California. Clients of Line 204 include The Hollywood Reporter, Calvin Klein, Sesame Street, Hugo Boss, Old Navy, and Netflix’s 6 Underground and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Butler has said the Bastrop property someday might include a golf course and a ranch.