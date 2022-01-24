Margaritaville troubadour Jimmy Buffett sails into Austin on limited 2022 tour

Rejoice, Parrot Heads! The legendary island-lifer is coming to Austin.

Laid-back Margaritaville maestro Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band are rolling into town for one night only — Saturday, June 11 — to perform at Austin’s brand-new Moody Center during the closing date for the Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour 2022.

With promoters promising “the full Margaritaville experience,” the Austin show is one of only 10 stops on the groovy tour, which includes several shows that were rescheduled from 2020 and 2021. Austin will be Buffett’s only Texas stop.

Tickets for the Austin show go on sale on Friday, January 28 at 10 am through ticketmaster.com. There is an eight-ticket limit per customer.

Moody Center Concert Members will have early ticket access Monday, January 24 through 10 am on Thursday, January 27. Check out more info about Moody Center’s Concert Membership program here.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band to Moody Center for the very first time,” says Amy Corbin, president of Live Nation South, which is presenting the tour. “We can’t wait to have the Parrot Heads at the new arena for what will be the party of the year. Do not miss out!”

The tour coincides with Buffett’s 75th year on the planet (his 75th birthday was Christmas Day 2021) and the 50th anniversary of his journey to Key West, the magical beach destination that so many of Buffett’s songs — and his easygoing attitude — draw influence from.

At the Austin show, Parrot Heads can expect a set list featuring selections from the artist’s latest releases, Life on the Flip Side and Songs You Don’t Know By Heart (acoustic versions of his less popular tunes), as we as all the fan favorites from the son of a son of a sailor, who boasts 27 studio albums and multiple music awards and nominations.

Here is the full list of current stops for Buffett’s Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour 2022: