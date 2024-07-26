The Deadpool series has been an antidote to the often self-serious or earnest offerings that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had to offer over the past 16 years. Even though technically not part of the MCU, the R-rated films have joyfully riffed on other comic book hero films while also delivering a level of violence that those films would never dare to show on screen.
The 2019 purchase of 20th Century Fox, which owned the rights to Deadpool and the X-Men, by Disney made it a lot easier to bring the Merc with the Mouth into the MCU, which is finally happening with Deadpool & Wolverine. Naturally, that integration is done with the trademark Deadpool flair via a veritable avalanche of jokes making fun of Marvel’s checkered movie history and Wade Wilson/Deadpool/Ryan Reynolds himself.
The film — directed by Shawn Levy and written by Levy, Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells — is such a jokefest that the story doesn’t really matter. Using the TVA (Time Variance Authority) from the Disney+ show Loki as a centering device, the film has Deadpool trying to save his own timeline from extinction. In order to do this, he needs to find an alternate timeline version of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to replace the one that died in Logan, a version that, according to the film, was crucial to that timeline’s survival.
That synopsis is really a bunch of nonsense to give the filmmakers an excuse to pair up Deadpool and Wolverine for two hours of mayhem. And, oh, is the chaos glorious. From the moment the two anti-superheroes meet, it is an almost never-ending series of profane insults, bloody fights that do little damage to the self-healers, and a litany of riotous cameos and sight gags that take fans down memory lane.
Without giving too much away, suffice it to say that the film brings in a bunch of other Marvel heroes to join in on the fun, but maybe not the ones you think they will. True fans will know that Marvel’s movie history did not start with 2008’s Iron Man, and many of those films are referenced in one way or another. Combined with the history of Deadpool’s first appearance in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, real-life media mergers, and other Hollywood blockbusters, there is a lot that the film can draw from to skewer and honor in equal measures.
Those who’ve seen the first two Deadpool films may think they know what to expect with this third outing, but they’d be wrong. There are the familiar elements like Deadpool breaking the fourth wall by talking directly to the camera or bouncing back from even the most heinous injuries, but the sheer number of targets for the film’s comedy make it almost impossible to keep up. The opening scene sets the tone in a hilarious and grotesque manner, and the fun continues until after the credits end.
As he showed in the first two films, Reynolds is the perfect match for the character of Deadpool, as he knows exactly to deliver his trademark snark without becoming insufferable. Jackman, after years of playing Wolverine as a tortured soul (both physically and mentally), finally gets to let loose, and the result is as fantastic as fans might hope. That delight extends to all the supporting actors, especially Matthew Macfayden and Rob Delaney.
This may or may not be the last time the 47-year-old Reynolds stars as Deadpool, and if it is his final bow, he has given fans one of the most satisfying trilogies of all time. Each film, including this one, has defied expectations in its ability to take a one-note character and mine laughs from an amazing number of sources.
---
Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26.