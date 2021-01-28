Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

It's the final weekend for several exciting exhibitions, including the whimsical Fortlandia experience at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. From virtual screenings to socially distanced fun, check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, January 28

Austin Film Society presents Sundance Film Festival Satellite Screenings

Austin Film Society provides local film buffs with a way to safely experience the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Satellite Screenings will include drive-in films as well as a series of online panel discussions with this year’s featured filmmakers. All Beyond Film panels are free and open to the public with advance registration. Visit the Satellite Screenings website for a full schedule of drive-in and virtual events. Events are scheduled through February 2.

Elisabet Ney Museum presents "Suffrage Now"

Take a virtual trip to the Elisabet Ney Museum to experience “Suffrage Now” one last time. Texas women photographers reflect on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in this virtual exhibition that explores both the unified female experience and the historical milestones that helped pave the way. “Suffrage Now” is available to view through January 31.

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center presents Fortlandia

Enjoy the last few days of the magical Fortlandia exhibition at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Discover a collection of unique and whimsical forts designed by some of the area's most imaginative architects, designers, and artists. Capacity is limited and safety guidelines are strictly enforced. Visit the wildflower center website to purchase tickets. Fortlandia is open through January 31.

Friday, January 29

KMFA 89.5 presents Live from the Draylen Mason

Tune in for the virtual grand opening celebration of the new KMFA headquarters. The three-day digital event will include live broadcasts, concerts, special art events, and the dedication of the highly anticipated Draylen Mason Music Studio. For a full schedule of ticketed and free events, visit the event website.

The Paramount Theatre presents Jaston Williams: I Saw the Lights

Austin favorite Jaston Williams brings a new solo performance to the Paramount Theatre's virtual stage. Known for his ever-popular Greater Tuna, Williams' new show centers around the appearance of mysterious lights over Lubbock in 1951. Stream this live production when you purchase a ticket on the Paramount Theatre website. VIP tickets for access to bonus content are also available. Following the premiere, the show will be available for virtual viewing for 48 hours.