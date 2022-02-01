Jackie Venson rocks out with Austin residency, plus more live shows to love in February

February is here, and with it comes a whole new crop of local shows you’re going to fall head over heels in love with. Check out our recommendations below for the first half of this month. And as always, be sure to pack a mask before you leave the house. Just because you’re out for a night on the town doesn’t mean you should kiss safety precautions goodbye.

Jackie Venson at Lamberts – February residency

Singer-songwriter (and guitar whiz) Jackie Venson has readied a residency at Lamberts for the entire month of February. The first show is this Saturday, February 5, and then the others will be on February 12, 18, and 26. Tickets for each evening are $20.

Lomelda and Alexalone at Scholz Garten – Saturday, February 5

A pair of acclaimed acts, singer-songwriter Lomelda and noise rockers Alexalone, have been out on the road together, and now they’ll ring in an Austin performance at Scholz Garten this Saturday, February 5. Tickets are $14 in advance and $16 the day of the show.

Sun June at Empire Control Room & Garage – Sunday, February 6

Fresh off the release of an expanded edition of their excellent 2021 album, Somewhere, indie pop act Sun June will play Empire Control Room & Garage this Sunday, February 6. Daphne Tunes and Little Mazarn round out the rest of the bill. Tickets are $15.

Good Looks at Long Play Lounge East – Saturday, February 12

Find your way to Long Play Lounge East on Saturday, February 12 to get in on the buzz around local folk rockers Good Looks, who just announced their anticipated and appropriately named debut album, Bummer Year, due out April 8. Rattlesnake Milk and Magic Rockers of Texas are also set to perform. Tickets are $10.

Walker Lukens Quartet at Kinda Tropical – Monday, February 14

If you’re looking to catch some live music on Valentine’s Day proper, then you should head to Kinda Tropical for Heartbreak Hacienda with the Walker Lukens Quartet. The band, which aside from Lukens also features Sean Giddings, James Westley Essary, and Sam Pankey, will be performing songs by the Nat King Cole Trio. Tickets are $20.