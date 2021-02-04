Austin theater fans have another shot to catch Hamilton in 2021

The Broadway smash/cultural phenomenon Hamilton is returning to Austin just two years after its first appearance.

On February 4, Broadway in Austin announced the Tony Award-winning show is coming back to Bass Concert Hall December 7-19, kicking off the 2021-22 season. Also joining the revised lineup is Broadway stalwart The Lion King, which roars into town April 7-24, 2022.

The shows join the rescheduled 2020-21 season, which was forced to reschedule twice due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We sincerely thank our subscribers for their patience,” said Bob Bursey, executive director of Texas Performing Arts, in a release. “With the addition of Hamilton and The Lion King and new dates for five productions making their Austin debuts, it will be worth the wait! We can’t wait to welcome Broadway in Austin audiences back in December.”

Previously announced productions include Hadestown, an eight-time Tony Award winner coming to Bass Concert Hall on January 11-16, 2022. The show "intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back," notes a previous release.

Also rescheduled: Tootsie, for February 22-27, 2022; Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, for March 22-27, 2022; Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, May 3-8, 2022; and Mean Girls, August 2-7, 2022.

Unfortunately, To Kill A Mockingbird and Wicked, both of which were slated for the 2020-21 season, are not among the rescheduled shows. Texas Performing Arts says that both will return in a future season.

Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date, but those interested in season packages can purchase those now. New Broadway in Austin subscribers can join beginning at $239 for a six-show package, and $288 for a seven-show package that includes Hamilton.

Current Broadway in Austin subscribers will keep their subscription seating locations for Hadestown, Tootsie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Disney’s The Lion King, Summer, and Mean Girls. (Hamilton is this season's add-on show.)