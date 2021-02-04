Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Tap into your artsy side at a new exhibition, or enjoy live music under the stars or from your vehicle. From virtual happenings to socially distanced shows, these are the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, February 4

Texas Winter Nights Drive-in Series

Pull into Barton Creek Square for live entertainment — curbside style — at the Texas Winter Nights Drive-in Series kickoff. This ongoing series is a safe way to experience live music, featuring performances by top artists from multiple genres. Performers include Jim Suhler, Cash’d Out, Reverend Horton Heat, Del Castillo and Vallejo, and others. Purchase your vehicle ticket and see the full lineup on the series website. Performances through February 14.

Meanwhile Brewing Co. presents Buffalo Nichols

Milwaukee-based blues artist Buffalo Nichols performs live on the Meanwhile Brewing Co. outdoor stage as part of the venue’s ongoing music series. Admission is free, and seating will be outdoors and in compliance with social distancing guidelines. This concert is open to all ages.

Friday, February 5

Visual Arts Center presents Luiz Roque: "República" opening day

Delve into the thought-provoking work of São Paulo-based artist Luis Roque during his first solo exhibition in the U.S. The exhibition will be accompanied by a virtual discussion between Roque; Loïc Le Gall, director of CAC Passerelle; and MacKenzie Stevens, director of the VAC, on February 18. Following opening day, "República" will remain on view through March 27. Admission is free.

Saturday, February 6

14th Annual Austin Humane Society Puppy Bowl

The Austin Humane Society Puppy Bowl goes virtual this year, so you can participate safely from home. Highlights include virtual trivia, special guests, a tailgate food competition, puppy Super Bowl predictions, and the adorable MVP races. Purchase your tickets to the fun on the Austin Humane Society Website.

Wally Workman Gallery presents Anne Siems: "Be The Soul" opening day

Painter Anne Siems explores the shift in collective consciousness as a result of the pandemic and the simultaneous fight for social justice in this new exhibition at Wally Workman Gallery. Visitors can study a series of women depicted as strong and vulnerable while reflecting on those emotions being experienced in the world around us. Following opening day, the exhibition will be on display through February 27 by appointment only. Visit the Wally Workman Gallery website to reserve your viewing time. Admission is free.