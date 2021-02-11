Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Love is in the air, so settle in for classic love stories at The Ultimate Drive-in, or celebrate an intimate Galentine’s Day at The Cathedral. Here are the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, February 11

Meanwhile Brewing Co. presents Kady Rain and Glass Shadows

The Meanwhile Brewing Co. live music series continues with a performance by local pop artist Kady Rain. Glass Shadows is set to join the Austin-based singer on stage as the evening's special guest. The outdoor show is open to music fans of all ages, and social distancing will be strictly enforced. Admission is free, and masks are required.

Friday, February 12

The Ultimate Drive-in presents Valentine’s Day Date Night Drive-in Weekend

East Austin’s nostalgic outdoor movie experience The Ultimate Drive-in offers couples the perfect date night. Viewers can enjoy a canon of classic love stories and romantic comedies, including The Notebook, 50 First Dates, and Bridesmaids during the special weekend of programming. Guests have the option to watch from inside or outside of their vehicles and will be provided with FM transmitters. To purchase vehicle tickets and concessions, go to the drive-in website.

Art Community Builders presents ARTic Expedition

ARTic Expedition is a one-mile, drive-thru art excursion that will feature an array of unique installations, complete with dynamic visuals, lighting effects, and more. Visitors will be able to cruise through the event during a reserved time slot. Purchase tickets and get more safety information on the ARTic Expedition website. The event is open through February 14.

The Paramount Theatre presents Margaret Atwood: A Virtual Conversation for 2021 and Beyond

Literary legend Margaret Atwood joins Emily Ramshaw, co-founder and CEO of The 19th nonpartisan newsroom, for an intimate virtual discussion on the author’s work, current events, and her hopes for the future. Known for her best-selling novels The Handmaid’s Tale and Alias Grace, Atwood has been a pioneering figure in literature, feminism, and activism for decades. A select number of tickets are still available on The Paramount Theatre website. Upgrade to VIP tickets for access to a post-interview Q&A with questions from the audience.

Saturday, February 13

atxGALS Galentine's Daytime Pop-up and Evening Show

Friends and couples alike are invited to celebrate with local art and live music at The Cathedral. Guests to the socially distanced pop-up show can shop art by nine local women artists, sip on complimentary cocktails, and enjoy the company of the ones they love. Visit the event website for reservations and to see a full list of pop-up showtimes. The pop-up is open through February 14.