Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Now, more than ever, we need our neighbors. As Austin starts to pick up the pieces after an unprecedented winter storm, consider participating in these community focused events to help those in need and spread a little kindness. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, February 25

Volunteer and donate to help your neighbors

There's a great need for volunteer services and financial support following last week's events. Austinites can donate food, supplies, and their time to organizations like Central Texas Food Bank and Rebekah Baines Johnson Center or make a financial gift to the Black Leaders Collective Fund, Good Work Austin, and Austin Mutual Aid. For more ways to help your neighbors, click here.

Friday, February 26

Barbara Jordan Freedom Foundation presents Impeachment and Our America: What Would Barbara Jordan Do?

Revisit the powerful words of trailblazing Texas leader Barbara Jordan in observance of Black History Month and the annual Barbara Jordan Week. Attendees will be able to listen to Jordan’s monumental Nixon impeachment speech and engage in a discussion about her lasting impact on Texas and American politics. Norma Cantú, U.S. Civil Rights Commissioner, and Dr. Peniel Joseph, LBJ School of Public Affairs professor, will facilitate this online conversation. Admission is free with registration on the event website.

Saturday, February 27

Texas Farmers Markets

Skip the long grocery lines and support local growers when you stop by the open-air Texas Farmers Markets this weekend. Each vendor has been inspected by the TFM team to ensure every item is grown using sustainable practices and humane animal treatment, so you can feel good about what you gather. The markets take place at Lakeline Mall in Cedar Park on Saturdays and at Mueller Lake Park in Austin on Sundays. Prepaying and pre-ordering goods is also available.

bbATX presents One, Big, Virtual CraftHER Market

This digital market is almost as big as the state itself. Shop 150-plus women and LGBTQ+ designers, makers, and artists from across the region February 27-28. For a full list of vendors and to purchase a curated box of goods, go to the CraftHER Market website. Admission is free and donations are welcome.

Johnson’s Backyard Garden presents Organic Transplant Sale

Johnson’s Backyard Garden hosts a transplant sale at the Garfield Farm to mitigate losses from last week’s devastating winter storm. A variety of crops will be available for purchase, and the farm is also encouraging the purchase of a sponsored share, gift certificate, or market bucks to be redeemed later this spring. To get more information about the sale and to learn more ways to support Texas farmers, visit the JBG website.