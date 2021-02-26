Austin bike nights cycle back onto COTA track with weekly events and more

Bike Night is back, y'all. Circuit of The Americas is bringing back the popular family-friendly event beginning March 9, continuing weekly throughout the spring and summer.

And this year there will be monthly theme nights. Start prepping your accessories now for St. Patrick's, Cinco de Mayo, and "summer vacation" themes, with the big night being the Halloween ride on October 12.

COTA also promises tailgate games (like giant Connect 4 and cornhole), observation deck access (for an extra $10), discounted karting, and more, all thanks to sponsor Ascension Seton.

Every Tuesday at dusk, Central Texans can pedal their way through COTA's 3.4 miles of iconic twists, turns, and elevation changes.

After the ride concludes, cyclists can replenish and recharge with a socially distant tailgate with fellow riders in COTA's Paddock parking lot.

Beers and food will be available for purchase via credit and debit cards (no cash accepted), and participants are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs.

In addition to Southside Flying Pizza, new grab-and-go healthy food items including wraps, chicken salad snack platters, and vegetable/fruit cups will be available for sale this year.

You can also purchase some newly minted merch like T-shirts and kits, with more offerings being added throughout the season.

Those with a competitive streak can become a member of the Ascension Texas Sports Performance Cycling Club on Strava, which records bikers' laps while cycling on the track.

Each week, the top male and female from each five-year age category will be given an Ascension Texas Sports Performance T-shirt and will be entered into a monthly draw to win a full-physiological performance testing package. Stop by the Ascension Seton tent to learn more.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no communal water checkpoints available. COTA recommends riders bring their own water bottle or hydration pack to stay refreshed, though water bottles will be available for purchase. Everyone is also required to wear masks when not riding.

Adult registration costs $10 online and $12 onsite, while children under 11 can register for just $5. Season passes are also available for $99. Registration for the event closes the Monday before at 11:59 pm.