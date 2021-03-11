Austin's cherished kite festival flies back into local parks for 2021

A nearly century-old tradition is swooping back into town later this month: ABC Kite Fest. Back for its 92nd year, the Kite Fest returns March 27-28 as a citywide celebration of Austin, its parks, and the community.

After taking 2020 off due to the pandemic, ABC Kite Fest is partnering with Austin Parks Foundation to create a special, socially distanced event. Unlike years past, when attendees would descend on Zilker Park for a day of kite flying (a pretty epic site from both inside and outside the park), festival organizers are encouraging residents to spend this year's festival flying kites in local parks and green spaces across the city.

“It’s not officially spring in Austin without the ABC Kite Fest, and we’re thrilled to return this year and keep one of the city’s most cherished and iconic traditions alive,” said Bobby Jenkins, CEO and owner of ABC Home & Commercial Services. “While the event looks a bit different from years’ past, the festival’s fundamental mission to foster childhood creativity rings true and is as strong as ever before. Whether you’re flying a kite for the first time, hosting your own kite contest or discovering your new favorite local park or green space, this year’s event can’t be missed.”

Along with the weekend's essential activity — flying a kite — the festival is hosting a series of other events:

The Exchange Club Community Kite Contest, presented by CapMetro : Host a kite contest with your family or COVID pod. Learn how to host a spirited (and windy) competition here.

: Host a kite contest with your family or COVID pod. Learn how to host a spirited (and windy) competition here. MossFest, honoring the joyful life of Moss Pieratt : A virtual children’s concert featuring Tiarra Girls, Terri Hendrix, Barton Hills Choir, Mr. Will, and others.

: A virtual children’s concert featuring Tiarra Girls, Terri Hendrix, Barton Hills Choir, Mr. Will, and others. Pet Zone, presented by H-E-B: An off-leash pet playground pop-up inside Zilker Park, featuring dog-friendly activities like a three-ring jump and tunnel run.

Though any park will do, APF is recommending Bartholomew, Republic Square, Adams-Hemphill, Ramsey, Zilker, Dick Nichols, and Northwest parks based on their ample space, or find a space close to your neighborhood here.

Participants can follow along on social media (posting your own kite flying fun is highly encouraged) and download the official ABC Kite Fest app on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

“The ABC Kite Fest is one of the city’s most anticipated annual events, and we’re honored to be a part of it,” said Colin Wallis, CEO of Austin Parks Foundation, in a release. “This year presents the perfect opportunity for Austinites to explore the nearly 300 parks and green spaces our community has to offer as we extend the festival beyond Zilker Park. We can’t wait to see the entire city filled with kites and families enjoying this time-honored tradition at their local parks.”