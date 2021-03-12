Home » Entertainment
The Stars At Night

Austin's own Matthew McConaughey gathers big-name celebs for winter storm benefit

Camilla Alves and Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey will host a star-studded benefit later this month. Photo by Tyler Schmitt

The King of Austin (and future governor of Texas?) is gathering some of the state's most beloved celebrities for a star-studded affair benefitting victims of Winter Storm Uri. 

On Sunday, March 21, Matthew McConaughey and Camilla Alves McConaughey will host We Are Texas, a special event to raise funds for those impacted by February's catastrophic winter storms. We Are Texas begins at 7 pm and is available online via Matthew McConaughey's YouTube channel and on Spectrum 1 channels across the state.

The lineup is a mix of famous Texas natives and residents, ranging from pop superstars to Oscar winners to top-tier athletes. Lone Star State musicians slated to perform include Gary Clark Jr., Willie NelsonKacey Musgraves, Kelly ClarksonGeorge Strait, Post Malone, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, Miranda LambertDon Henley, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Lukas Nelson, Parker McCollum, and Randy Rogers.

Also scheduled to appear are Megan Thee Stallion, Jonas Brothers, Renée Zellweger, Woody Harrelson, Selena Gomez, Jamie Foxx, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Jennifer GarnerClayton KershawDak Prescott, Angie HarmonDr. Phil McGraw, Marcus LemonisJoe Rogan, and Troy Aikman.

All proceeds from the We Are Texas benefit will go to the McConaugheys' just keep livin' foundation, which in turn is supporting Austin- and Texas-based relief organizations Austin Disaster Relief Network, Meals on Wheels Central Texas, Salvation Army of Texas, Save the Children, St. Bernard Project, and Team Rubicon.

Last month's storms left millions without power for days and 1 million without running water, causing an estimated $200 billion in damages. Many, including hundreds of people in Austin, still do not have access to running water due to burst pipes.

“A lot of Texans are hurting right now,” said Matthew McConaughey in a release. “After the disaster of the worst freeze here in over 70 years, so many are still without clean water, and unable to repair water damage that has made their homes unlivable. One of my favorite things about Texans is that we like to help ourselves, and while that spirit is still alive and well, a lot of Texans can’t help themselves right now unless we help them."

