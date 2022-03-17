Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

SXSW showcases, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, and more spring festivities are on the calendar this weekend. Check out our picks for the top things to do in Austin.

Thursday, March 17

SXSW Music

The SXSW fun continues with music festival programming through March 20. Taking place at more than 100 venues around Austin, this year’s lineup is overflowing with talent. Visit the SXSW Music Festival website for more event and registration information, as well as free official shows.

St. Patty’s Day in the Park at Indeed Tower

This outdoor party, hosted by Kilroy Realty, will feature live music and entertainment from Austin Celtic band The Here & Now and the dancers of the Irish Dance Center. In addition to the evening entertainment, guests can marvel at the tower’s 20-foot-tall light art installation, The Kilroy Star, as the sun goes down. This event is free and open to the public.

Saturday, March 19

Infamous Brewing Company presents 9 Years of Infamous Beers

Raise a cold one to nine years of business with the Infamous beers crew in the brewery’s own backyard. Highlights include crawfish, food trucks, giveaways, and live music from Crowtown and The Pendulum Hearts. Wine, Champagne, Hye Cider, and more than a dozen Infamous beers will be on tap for guests to enjoy. Admission to this event is free.

The Cathedral and atxGALS present Babes SpringFest 2022

The festival vibes continue as Babes SpringFest returns to The Cathedral for an all-day showcase of panels, performances, and art from local women. For tickets and a full programming schedule, go to the SpringFest website.

Dreamland presents Coverfest

Venture out to Dripping Springs’ Dreamland for the first-ever Coverfest, a celebration of the best tribute bands in Central Texas. The lineup includes Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, Journey tribute band Departure ATX, The Watters performing as Return of the Mac (playing the music of Fleetwood Mac), and more all-star cover bands from the region. For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit the festival website.