Austin's median home price nears $500,000 mark, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin housing market shatters records as median price nears $500,000. Not even a crippling winter weather event could slow down Austin's red-hot real estate market. In February, the housing market hit a new record, with the median price jumping almost 25 percent from the previous year.

2. Adored local chef parks signature restaurant in booming Austin suburb. Texas comfort food is heading to Cedar Park this summer with the opening of the fifth Austin-area location of Jack Allen's Kitchen.

3. Austin airport takes off with 7 new nonstop flights from Southwest. Southwest is the latest airline to go big with new nonstop flights out of Austin — the Dallas-based airline will launch five new and two returning nonstop routes this summer.

4. Austin's next high-rise sails toward opening with Google anchor tenant. An intriguing, sail-shaped high-rise is heading for the Austin skyline, with Google set to occupy the entire building, the tech giant announced.

5. Another West Coast tech company relocates HQ to Austin in big move. Another big tech company has eyes on Austin; this one is trading Portland, Oregon for the Capital City.