Austin airport takes off with 7 new nonstop flights from Southwest

It seems everyone is itching to travel this summer, and Southwest's new roster of nonstop flights out of Austin aims to make it even easier.

On Wednesday, March 25, the Dallas-based airline announced that it's bringing "more nonstop luv" to Central Texas with a host of new and returning nonstop flights scheduled for takeoff in May and June 2021.

First up is returning daily nonstop service from ABIA to Sacramento, California, which resumes May 6. Then, on June 6, Southwest will begin weekend nonstop flights to Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida — one of the airline's newest destinations.

Finally, beginning June 9, Southwest will launch new daily nonstop flights to four hot destinations across the U.S.: Burbank, Miami, Minneapolis/St. Paul, and Orange County. The same day, it will add nonstop service to Salt Lake City, previously available only during peak winter travel times.

Introductory one-way fares for the six daily nonstop routes are available as low as $99, but for a very, very limited time (only through Friday, March 26, the release notes).

"With our new service scheduled to begin in June 2021, our number of destinations available nonstop from Austin is more than double the offering of any other carrier," Andrew Watterson, executive vice president, says in a release. "While other carriers have fallen in and out of love with Austin across the years, we're continuing to build on nearly 45 years of offering affordable and relevant air service for Central Texans and those who are headed there."

These aren't the only exciting new nonstop routes on the horizon for Austin travelers. Earlier this month, American Airlines revealed a slew of new nonstops (several of which are also set to launch May 6), and low-cost carrier Allegiant is expanding its footprint with new seasonal nonstops to tourist hot spots this summer.