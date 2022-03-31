Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

There’s no shortage of live entertainment and outdoor fun in the days ahead. Enjoy music from Koe Wetzel, comedy by Whitney Cummings, and a favorite Austin pastime at ABC Kite Fest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, March 31

Koe Wetzel in concert

Texas singer-songwriter Koe Wetzel performs live in concert at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Wetzel has carved out a unique space for himself in the music industry through his signature blend of rock and country. He comes to the Austin area in support of his 2020 album, Sellout. Get tickets here.

Friday, April 1

Whitney Cummings: Touch Me Tour

Multihyphenate entertainer and artist Whitney Cummings comes to Austin’s Paramount Theatre in support of her stand-up comedy tour. Best known as the creator of her eponymous NBC series, she is also the co-creator and co-writer of Emmy-nominated comedy series 2 Broke Girls. A limited number of tickets are still available.

Saturday, April 2

Yelp's Brunch in the Heart of Texas

Celebrate one of Austin’s most beloved mealtimes with a Texas-sized spread at Bouldin Acres. Hungry guests will be able to fill their plates with tasty dishes including breakfast tacos, cinnamon rolls, biscuit sandwiches, and much more during this indulgent midday event. Iconic brunch cocktails like mimosas and Bloody Marys will be flowing, too. This event is for ages 21 and up only. View the admission requirements and secure your RSVP on the Yelp event website.

The Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour

The famed Harlem Globetrotters dribble into the Capital City for one day only at the Frank Erwin Center. This special tour will introduce new premium experiences for fans, streetball techniques, and interactive entertainment, all while celebrating the game of basketball. Tickets for both Saturday exhibition games are still available.

Sunday, April 3

ABC Kite Fest

A time-honored Austin tradition is back for another year of high-flying, family-friendly fun at Zilker Park. Festival highlights include a kite showcase, a community kite contest, a pet zone, a children’s concert, local drinks and food, and more. Admission is free. Get more information on the ABC Kite Fest website.