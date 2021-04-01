Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Live music, local comedy, and a family-friendly egg-stravaganza are sure to entertain in the days ahead. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this Easter weekend.

Thursday, April 1

Cap City Comedy Club and Moontower Comedy present Home Base: The Best of Austin Comedy

Austin’s rising comedy stars take to the stage at Stateside at the Paramount for a humorous showcase of homegrown talent. The evening lineup includes stand-up performances by Avery Moore, Brett VerVoort, Andrew Murphy, Chris Tellez, Gabe Davis, and Danny Goodwin. Zac Brooks and Taylor Dowdy will host the night of local laughs. For more information, visit the ticketing website.

Friday, April 2

Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Annual Easter Egg Dye-O-Rama

Crack open some creativity with the whole family on the lawn of Neill-Cochran House Museum. Guests will be provided with blown eggs, dyes, and more crafting materials to create egg-cellent masterpieces. Additional highlights of the annual event include scavenger hunts, self-guided tours, lawn games, and picnicking. Face masks are required for all guests, and social distancing will be enforced. In lieu of admission, donations to the museum are encouraged.

The Globe Drive-in Theater

Cruise up to The Globe Drive-in Theater for one last screening. Unlike most drive-in theaters that hold hundreds of vehicles every screening, the Globe's capacity is set at approximately 40 cars, meaning a more exclusive evening under the stars. For a full schedule of showings and to purchase tickets, visit the drive-in website. The Globe Drive-in Theater is open through April 3.

Saturday, April 3

Wally Workman Gallery presents "Malcolm Bucknall" opening day

Austin painter Malcolm Bucknall unveils a new exhibition inspired by the work of Plague-era European artists. The solo show blends elements of surrealism, abstractionism, and the early modernism of 15th century art for an experience that transcends time. Following opening day, the exhibition will be on display through April 24, by appointment only.

Josh Abbott Band in concert

The Nutty Brown Amphitheatre welcomes guests for an evening of Texas country music. Originally from Lubbock, the group is known for hit songs such as “Oh, Tonight” and “Wasn’t That Drunk” that have topped the charts for more than a decade. Socially distanced tickets to the back-to-back live shows are still available.