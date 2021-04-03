New tiny home community coming to South Austin, plus most popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. New South Austin community unlocks doors to tiny homes for $1,500 a month. Rent the tiny home of your dreams for less than $1,500 per month.

2. Alamo Drafthouse raises curtain on Dazed and Confused cast reunion at Austin theaters. Alright, alright, alright — Drafthouse is bringing Dazed and Confused back to theaters, alongside a fun cast reunion.

3. Texas launches statewide COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduler. This week, Texas introduced a new tool to help residents across the state get a coveted vaccine appointment with more ease.

4. Austin’s newest green space rolls into next phase with cool skate park. Mueller is getting a colorful new addition perfect for skateboarding, roller skating and blading, and riding BMX bikes.

5. New seafood restaurants walk the plank into popular Austin district. A regional restaurant group has splashed into Austin with its fresh seafood restaurant (open now) and a popular sushi concept (coming soon).