Austin’s newest green space rolls into next phase with cool skate park

A popular and growing mixed-use community in Austin is about to get way more gnarly, dude. That’s because the next phase of construction at Southeast Greenway at Mueller will include a skate park ideal for skateboarding, roller skating and blading, and riding BMX bikes.

Construction on the next phase of the 28.5-acre park, which begins this spring, will feature a skate area designed by New Line Skateparks that will boast a pump track — a collection of baked turns navigated by physically rolling oneself along — as well as colorful shade canopies, sitting areas, and lighting for evening use.

The Southeast Greenway, designed by RVi Planning, is one of nine parks at the Mueller development, and will be home to more than a mile of hike-and-bike trails that will connect to current and future trails, as well as a restroom building with two gender-neutral bathrooms, lockers, and storage space.

And since it’s not really a park without green space, the area will also include a large grassy, open play field, benches, picnic areas, drinking fountains, bike racks, and a lit parking lot. Developers say they will also plant some 450 trees in the park and around the existing pond, with the park on track to be completed in about a year.

“We strive to have something different in each park in Mueller, and something uniquely special for the surrounding community,” says Greg Weaver, executive vice president of Catellus, the master developer of the Mueller community. “In the Southeast Greenway, there will be places for people to skate and rollerblade, have a picnic, toss a Frisbee, play a pick-up game of soccer, or watch the dozens of bird species that already flock to this area.”

Named for its location in the Southeast area of the Mueller development, Southeast Greenway park will be between Manor Road and an extension of Tom Miller Street, south of Zach Scott Street and east of Tilley Street. There, it will connect to another previously developed part of the greenway known as The Orchard because of its fruit and nut trees.

Last November, Mueller welcomed Jessie Andrews Park to its list of green spaces. Though the park features an outdoor dining area and a playscape, it is the park’s 20-foot metal octopus sculpture, affectionately named Ocho, that gets much of the attention.