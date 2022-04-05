If you've got a wedding to plan and are dreaming of a downtown affair where soul meets style, the W Austin is the whole package.

Start envisioning your big day (or weekend!) at W Austin with these dreamy trends, knowing that with their fully personalized Whatever/Whenever wedding services, you can have your cake and eat it, too.

Glam and grand parties

With the last couple of years in the rearview mirror, many are ready to put their party pants back on and go big for wedded bliss. With seven venues and reception sites at the W Austin, this venue is the MVP — offering space for up to 440 guests, so your wedding can be bigger and better than your wildest dreams. They even have additional perks for large weddings, from couples' massages to room upgrades and more. Endless guest list? Check. Over-the-top, glamorous design elements and floral arrays? The W Austin can accommodate it all.

Elevated dining experiences

Farm-to-table comfort meets delicious Southern sophistication at the W Austin, with outside-the-box wedding menus prepared by their world-class chef. Think smoked heirloom tomatoes, roasted Gulf oysters, coffee and ancho braised short rib, banana leaf steamed snapper with mole verde — the list goes on. But with the W Austin's Whatever/Whenever service, every single ounce of your menu can be completely customized for any craving (including those midnight party snacks). A slider and taco bar in the wee hours? Dreams do come true.

Formal-meets-fun vibes

Black-tie weddings with a dress-to-impress code are ushering in the spirit of celebration like nothing else in 2022. But a formal occasion doesn't have to feel overly wrought or fussy. That fun-meets-fancy vibe is a specialty of W Austin, where their sleek, modern-metallic surrounds (chrome-finished chairs! Bronze accents! Titanium-hued walls!) are mixed with whimsical touches like a statement chandelier and coffered ceilings. It's also the perfect template to add in another trend: bold colors. Joyful, radiant hues are making a comeback in weddings, splashed around in small, thoughtful ways via decor accessories, floral, and lighting.

Boutique-style affairs

Posh, blowout parties are one thing, but there's also a movement toward continuing to embrace the intimacy of a smaller, micro-wedding. This type of gathering — generally under 75 guests — allows for a high degree of personalization in every detail. The W Austin has a number of spaces that can be just as chic, but on a cozier level to foster familiarity and comfort. You'll also have all the heart eyes for the rooftop terrace, which has stunning skyline views of downtown and Lady Bird Lake. A more intimate ceremony or reception here feels just as grand; it's the best wedding backdrop in the city and makes for a wow photo opp. Word to the wise: Tenting is available for the terrace, making any-season celebrations possible.

Weekend wedding warriors

A wedding doesn't have to be just a ceremony and reception. An immersive Wedding Weekend celebration can be had right here in downtown Austin, offering more time to connect with friends and family and make memories. The W Austin was made for multi-day experiences, complete with day-before welcome cocktail parties in The Living Room and coordinated city excursions — including tickets to ACL Live concerts, located right next door to the hotel. Plus, save room for day-after brunches at Trace coupled with Away Spa time, and more. W Austin's Wedding Insider takes care of it all, ensuring every hour of the weekend is a distinct reflection of your personality and preferences. They'll even chart your great honeymoon escape after the weekend, curating the trip of a lifetime for you and your forever plus-one.

The icing on the cake (or cupcake or cookie)

Cake is a time-honored wedding tradition, and W Austin has this part handled, too. Their custom-designed cakes are flawlessly prepared in-house by a pastry team who draws upon classic European traditions fused with modern inspo, all while staying true to your vision, whether that's classic elegance, dramatic dazzle, vintage charm, or minimalist simplicity. And for those looking to break from tradition and follow the trend toward a more unexpected sugar rush, the W Austin can whip up any confection, from cupcakes to mini cakes and cookies.

Saying "I do" in downtown Austin never looked so sweet — and chic. To learn more about a wedding at W Austin or to set up a tour, click here.