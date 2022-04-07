Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

From live music to motorcycles, the city is full of hot spring happenings. Get your fill of top-speed competition at the MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix, or see the Broadway musical The Lion King at Bass Concert Hall. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, April 7

Texas Performing Arts presents The Plastic Bag Store

Experience the public art installation and immersive film by Brooklyn artist Robin Frohardt at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Visitors will be transported to a store stocked with a variety of common grocery items, all hand sculpted from discarded, single-use plastics. Throughout every day of the installation, the space transforms into a live experience compiled of film, performers, and handmade sets. Learn more about the inspiration behind Frohardt’s installation in our recent feature. To purchase tickets, click here.

Lovett or Leave It: Live or Else Tour 2022

Jon Lovett, former Obama speechwriter and Pod Save America co-host, comes to ACL Live for an in-person interview. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and writer/comedian Akilah Hughes will be joining Lovett in the conversation. Visit the ticketing website for more information.

Broadway in Austin: The Lion King

Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Lion King returns to the Bass Concert Hall stage this month. Audiences can expect a stunning production featuring classic songs, award-winning choreography, and an adventurous story for all ages. For opening weekend availability and more information, go to the ticketing website. Performances are scheduled through April 24.

Friday, April 8

MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas

America’s top motorcycle road racers speed into the city limits in the hopes of achieving qualifier status. Round two of the 2022 MotoAmerica Championship Series is set to go full throttle on the Circuit of The Americas grounds. Activities include three days of racing action, autograph sessions, camping, kids zones, and more. For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, click here.

Hotel Granduca Austin presents Cinema Under the Stars

Luxurious West Austin respite Hotel Granduca offers an al fresco upgrade to the standard movie date night. Under cover of a starry night, guests will enjoy a screening of the 2014 comedy Chef, along with a three-course dinner in the hotel courtyard. Curated wine pairings are also available to complete the culinary experience. Seating for this intimate event is limited, and tickets can be purchased here.