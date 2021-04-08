Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Online and in-person happenings are on the agenda for the days ahead, from live music to thoughtful conversations and community events. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Friday, April 9

ICOSA Collective presents Alyssa Taylor Wendt and Brooke Gassiot: "Vessel" opening reception

ICOSA unveils its latest exhibition featuring new work by artists Alyssa Taylor Wendt and Brooke Gassiot. "Vessel" explores inhabited forms through a combination of video installations, drawings, performance, sculpture, and production stills. Following the opening reception, “Vessel” will remain on display through May 8. Masks are required and capacity is very limited. Admission is free.

The Paramount Theatre presents Dr. Brian Greene: A Virtual Conversation with Cara Santa Maria

Expert theoretical physicist Dr. Brian Greene shares his candid thoughts on cutting-edge science alongside Emmy Award-winning journalist Cara Santa Maria during this virtual Paramount Theatre event. Guests can expect a riveting discussion about the world of science, and following the event, ticket holders can stream the discussion on demand through April 16.

Saturday, April 10

Createscape Coworking presents Createscape Community Market

Mix and mingle at a safe distance at this new community market. Hosted in the parking lot of east side hangout Createscape Coworking, the day-long market will feature a range of local artists, craftspeople, makers, and more, each showcasing their talents and wares. Social distancing and face masks for all guests are required. Admission is free.

Asleep at the Wheel in concert

Legendary Austin country music group Asleep at the Wheel takes the stage at the famed Nutty Brown Amphitheater for back-to-back performances, featuring top hits such as “Route 66” and “Choo Choo Ch’boogie.” A limited number of socially distanced tickets to both shows are still available.

Six Square presents Soundcheck @ Antone’s

Discover and support Austin’s Black artists and musicians from the comfort of your home by tuning into Soundcheck. The all-virtual musical exploration series includes performances by Blackillac and Jackie Venson, a panel discussion moderated by Chip Belton, and more live programming that highlights the talent of Black Austin. Purchase your tickets to the virtual show on the Soundcheck ticketing website.