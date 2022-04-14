Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Festival fun and a star DJ set are on the agenda this weekend. See some of the best comedians in the business perform live during Moontower Just for Laughs Austin, or discover art, music, and more when you attend Fusebox Festival. Check out the top five things to do in Austin.

Thursday, April 14

Fusebox Festival

Artists from the local, national, and international communities converge in various locations across Austin for this annual festival. Noteworthy highlights of the five-day event include a pop-up nightclub on opening night, live DJ sets and musical performances, visual art installations, and work from artists spanning several mediums. The entire festival is free to attend and open to the public. Advanced reservations are encouraged to ensure entry to each event and venue. For a full schedule, visit the festival website.

Moontower Just for Laughs Austin

The Moontower Comedy Festival gets a makeover and an even more programming with the debut of Moontower Just for Laughs Austin. The headliner stages will welcome some of stand-up’s biggest stars, including Sarah Silverman, Nicole Byer, Marc Maron, Dana Carvey, David Spade, Deon Cole, and Pete Holmes. Attendees can also enjoy events at local haunts during the two-week festival. Go to the Moontower Just for Laughs Austin website for more information.

Saturday, April 16

Elisabet Ney Museum presents 8th Annual Ney Day

Ney Dey returns in celebration of artist Elisbet Ney and many other women in the arts and sciences. Activities include onsite demonstrations, artist-led projects, vendor booths, and live music by Chulita Vinyl Club. Admission to this event is free and open to the public.

Vista Brewing 4th Anniversary Party

Party with the beer-loving people in Driftwood at Vista Brewing. Guests can expect food specials from the grill, new brews, bottle releases, brewery tours, merch drops, and live music all day at this outdoor celebratoin. Plus, one lucky party guest will go home with a YETI prize pack. Go to the event website for more information.

DJ Questlove in concert

Grammy Award-winning musician and DJ Questlove comes to Austin’s Empire Control Room & Garage to play a special live set. During his career, Questlove has made his mark as a songwriter, author, record producer, and director of acclaimed recent documentary Summer of Soul. Select general admission and VIP tickets are still available.