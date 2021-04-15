Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Get outside and explore the city with this safe, spring-inspired agenda of local happenings. Here are the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Friday, April 16

Hill Country Galleria Spring ART Walk

Visitors can embark on a self-guided tour to explore art galleries, outdoor murals and sculptures, and more Hill Country Galleria attractions. Additional highlights include live music and beer from Vista Brewing and a community art project in front of the Bee Cave Public Library. For a full list of galleries and activities, visit the Spring ART Walk website. Admission is free and open to the public.

Proper Reset Weekend

Enjoy a restorative refresh just in time for spring at Austin Proper Hotel. This special weekend wellness package includes admission to drop-in-style activations, dining credits with preferred seating, and a two-night stay at one of Austin’s most luxurious boutique hotels. Purchase your Reset Weekend passes on the ticketing website.

Gopuff presents Luck Springs Block Party

Bandit Cafe & Matcha Bar invites you to a socially distanced block party featuring musical guests Luke and The Lonely, Micah Marcos, and Kaylin Karr. Visitors can enjoy boozy beverages courtesy of Luck Springs and cold treats from Bandit. Admission is free for Gopuff users, and masks are required.

Saturday, April 17

Independence Brewing Co. presents Super Stash Bash

Be among the first to sip the newest Independence Brewing Co. release, Super Stash. This release party will feature a packed lineup of musical performances, plus food and craft beer. Social distancing and masks will be enforced. To see the full lineup, visit the event website. General admission is free and select table tickets are still available.

Sunday, April 18

Bev presents Mini Market

Indulge in some retail therapy and support 34 women-owned small businesses at South Congress Hotel. The Mini Market will feature vendors offering a variety of goods, from candles and ceramics to jewelry and apothecary products. DJ Cass will curate the tunes, while shoppers browse goods and sip courtyard cocktails. The first 25 guests will receive free gift bags stocked with surprise goodies. Masks are required. Admission is free open to the public, but registration on the event website is encouraged.