Plan for 100-mile trail springs into next phase, plus more popular Austin stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. 100-mile nature trail connecting Austin to San Antonio springs into next phase. The Great Springs Project, which will connect the Alamo to the Capitol, has taken a step forward by revealing its official Trails Plan.

2. Massive mixed-use development along Lady Bird Lake now a step closer to reality. Austin City Council has approved a zoning change to the 19-acre site, formerly home to the Austin-American Statesman.

3. Willie Nelson's legendary 4th of July picnic heads to hot Austin venue. You can party with Willie and his friends this Fourth of July at Austin's new Q2 Stadium.

4. Austin declared one of the most ‘dynamic’ U.S. metros in new report. The report highlights Austin's "vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem" — and lower costs than the West Coast.

5. These 6 Austin bartenders are serving up the city's best sips. As part of the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, we toast the six Austin nominees for Bartender of the Year.