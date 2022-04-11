Home » Real Estate
Austin Developments

Massive mixed-use development along Lady Bird Lake now a step closer to reality

Massive development along Lady Bird Lake now a step closer to reality

By Christian Aleman, KVUE
Statesman redevelopment 305 south congress
A rendering of the proposed development.  Rendering courtesy of Skidmore Owings & Merrill

KVUE — The Austin City Council took a step forward with a massive mixed-use development near downtown Austin on Thursday, April 7.

Developers for the current, now vacant, site of the Austin American-Statesman, proposed changing the location's land use designation from industrial to mixed-use. The council approved the change to the 19-acre site.

Located off of South Congress Avenue and Riverside Drive, the site sits just south of Lady Bird Lake. According to city documents, the site's developers are planning to use the site to build several highrises for office, retail, hotel, and residential space.

Documents show that more than 1,300 residential units could be constructed on the land, 55 of which would be for affordable housing. Plans also include a 275-key hotel, more than a million square feet of office space, and 150,000 square feet dedicated to retail.

The proposed development calls for water quality ponds and reconstruction of 1,700 feet of hike and bike trail in addition to more than six acres of public parkland along Lady Bird Lake. A 2019 report also describes plans to include a bat-viewing area near the Congress Avenue bridge. 

---

Continue reading this story, and watch the video, on KVUE.com.

Read These Next
98 red river
Austin’s first ‘supertall’ tower could become Texas' tallest building
Darkbird Band
Austin rockers release anticipated EP, plus more live music for April
Nido at the Loren
Luxury rooftop restaurant with Lady Bird Lake views opens this summer