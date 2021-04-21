Ready to shop? Back by popular demand, 2nd Street District is hosting another spring spring sidewalk sale on Saturday, April 24.

You can shop exclusive discounts at your favorite local downtown shops while enjoying live music from local performers, thanks to HAAM and the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation.

On April 24, Aubrey Hays, Zack Morgan, Miggy Milla, and Dylan Goodhue will be playing in front of Austin Rocks (301 W. 2nd St.) starting at noon.

Keep an eye on 2nd Street District's Facebook event page for specific promos and tenant updates. In the meantime, start building your mental to-buy list while browsing your favorite boutiques here.

Also make sure to stop by the farmers' market at Republic Square — only a couple of blocks from 2SD — where you will be able to find over 80 vendors in the heart of downtown. Shop from the vendors there and then head over to 2SD for live music and lunch.

Additionally, Mother’s Day is coming up and 2nd Street District has everything you’ll need to make her day special.

To start the day off, swing by Jo’s Coffee for breakfast tacos, iced or hot coffee, and tea. She definitely deserves a day of self-care, complete with a mani/pedi from Lacquer and a massage and facial from Milk + Honey.

After a few hours of R&R, treat Mom to brunch at Taverna. After you enjoy the delicious food and a mimosa (or two!), a shopping spree is a must. Hit up Eliza Page for beautiful jewelry and then Hemline and Luxe Apothetique for the latest spring and summer styles. Lastly, end your day with a bottle of wine and dinner at Cru Wine Bar with the family.

Keep in mind that 2nd Street District has extended parking validation in the AMLI garages, including nights and weekends. You can receive a two-hour parking validation that's good for any time you visit the district with a purchase from a 2SD restaurant or retailer. To make life even easier, here's the parking map.