News You Can Eat
Mexican snacks and a new restaurants recap take over Austin food news
With some of the first vacations of the summer under Austinites' belts, it's really feeling like summer is in full swing. That could mean long, lazy days, or it could mean punishing heat and busyness. Regardless, some tacos will help.
Openings and closings
Since there was no food news column last week on the Fourth of July, let's start with an expanded ICYMI (In Case You Missed It) section:
South Lamar Italian restaurant It's Italian Cucina has won a 2024 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award. We stopped by its casual new sister restaurant, Pizzeria Sportiva, to chat about the weekly complimentary wine tastings and get to know the new space with thick-crust, Roman-style pies.
Austin's famous Tex-Mex staple Chuy's is expanding again, this time to Hutto. This is the first location in this Austin suburb. It's an early addition to an up-and-coming shopping center.
This one's a twofer: The Dead Rabbit, an Irish pub that's very well-regarded in New York City, opened its highly-anticipated Austin location on Sixth Street on July 4. We learned a bit from the owners about the Irish culture they want to highlight that already exists in Texas — maybe more than most people think.
The Dead Rabbit team also announced a sister restaurant, Neighbourhood Café, right next door. This is the American debut for this brunch spot out of Belfast, which is known for decadent takes on classic dishes like French toast. The team has not announced an opening date yet, but it's coming soon.
In more sister restaurant news, things take a sadder turn for Diner Bar and the Grey Market, both headed by James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey. Located at the Thompson Austin hotel, they're having their final day of service on July 15. Chef Bailey has made a strong reputation by combining Southern cuisine with French cooking techniques.
Other news and notes
The sometimes-sweet folks on Reddit have compiled a must-try list with a community conscience. One user on r/austinfood posed the question "What Austin restaurants do you think need help/support" and more than 100 commenters have weighed in over just one day later. The most upvoted comment so far recommends El Perrito ATX, a South Austin Mexican restaurant. Many more recommendations can be found in the thread.
Unfortunately it's about that time of year where temperatures will be breaking the three-digit barrier. Bars around Austin have been known to make lemonade out of these sour weather events, and are going to start offering deals while the thermometer is reading 100 or more. Two of them are Jo's Coffee and Redbud Ice House. The former is offering half-off lemonades and Palmers (including the summer special Honey Lavender Lemonade); the latter will mix up some Cowboy Coladas for $5. This is a common annual practice, so keep an eye out for similar deals on hot days.
Nixta Taqueria is helping Meanwhile Brewing Co. celebrate the release of its Mexican lager with a garden party on July 14 from 10 am to 2 pm. Getting there early will be a good idea: The first 50 guests will get a free duck taco. If you'd rather sleep in, there's still a freebie in it for you, as everyone's first round of the new lager will be free. Tasting notes, according to a press release, are "Lime. Maize. Tranquility." Side Eye Pie is also joining the fun with some collaborative blue masa dough pizzas. To double up on tacos on Sunday, check out this next listing, starting later in the day.
South Lamar bar the Golden Goose has long been a local favorite, but newcomers sometimes need a push to stop by the covert location for the first time. Here's one: a Tex-Mex pop-up. Little Wolf Barbecue, a new local venture started this spring, is stopping by on July 14 at 7 pm and serving up several different offerings. Most notable are the botanas (literally, "snacks"), which in this case are very elaborate and decadent nachos, as shown on Instagram. There will also be some tacos, bowls, smoked meats, and classic barbecue sides. More pop-up dates at the Golden Goose are updated regularly at thegooseaustin.com.
Rounding out this coincidental Mexican theme, the treasured taco slingers at Suerte are having Sotol Parejo over on July 15 for a Mezcal Monday takeover. Diners can order a curated flight of three Sotol Parejo expressions at half-price, plus a recommended pairing of sliced cantaloupe, peach chamoy, and chili salt. Mezcal Mondays are a weekly occurance, but this time Jorge Caldera and Alberto Varela of Sotol Parejo are representing their new brand, launched in 2024, with "roots" (according to a release) in Chihuahua and Austin. Reserve via Resy.