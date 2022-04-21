Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Get outside and explore all the beauty the city has to offer at these must-attend events. An Earth Day event pops up at The Garden of Ellera, and Austin Reggae Festival returns to Vic Mathias Shores. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, April 21

Ion Art presents The Surreal Garden

Whimsy, botanicals, and art combine for another year of interactive art at Zilker Botanical Garden. Experience an outdoor space full of pieces created by artist Sharon Keshishian and the Ion Art team under the stars. Each night of the event, which takes place over two consecutive weekends, will include interactive art sculptures, local-favorite foods, craft cocktails, live music, costumes, and more activities rooted in revelry. Learn more about this event and purchase tickets here.

The Bachelor Live on Stage

Hit realty television show The Bachelor will roll the cameras in front of an audience at ACL Live. Guests can expect an interactive evening of wild fun, exclusive surprises, and appearances by some of the show’s favorite participants. Audience members are expected to come prepared to ask their burning questions and help decide who will ultimately receive the show’s coveted final rose. A limited number of tickets are still available here.

Friday, April 22

The Garden ATX presents Garden Earth Day Pop-up

Celebrate the planet with a special one-day pop-up event at The Garden at Ellera. Festivities will include happy hour bites, cocktails, and local vendors to shop throughout the afternoon. There will be opportunities at the event to support Bee Cave parks, and a portion of the day's proceeds will go to Keep Austin Beautiful. Admission to this outdoor event is free and open to the public.

Central Texas Food Bank presents Austin Reggae Festival

High vibrations and live music return to Vic Mathias Shores thanks to the Austin Reggae Festival. Over three days, the festival will welcome to the stage a packed lineup of reggae’s most noteworthy stars including Julian Marley, Third World, Anthony B, Kabaka Pyramid, Mykal Rose, and more. A selection of international foods will be available for an authentic, island-inspired experience, and proceeds from the event will benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. For a full lineup and to buy tickets, go to the festival website.

Saturday, April 23

Future Front Market

Support local women and LGBTQ+ vendors and creatives when you treat yourself to a shopping trip at The Front Market’s Spring Showcase. Visitors to the market, which is hosted at Distribution Hall, will check out more than 160 small business owners from a variety of backgrounds, including artists, chefs, designers, illustrators, and more. Additional highlights for the two-day event include all-day DJ sets, installations, live performances, and workshops.