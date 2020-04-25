No-frills Austin Tex-Mex restaurant shutters, plus week's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. We are continuing to cover Austin amid the COVID-19 crisis and share stories of how this is changing lives across the region. Here are the stories that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. No-frills North Austin Tex-Mex spot ends 26-year run. The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the retiring owners of Enchiladas Y Mas — a no-frills Tex-Mex restaurant in North Austin — to shutter their business earlier than originally planned. It was the first of many closures this week, along with the original Threadgill's and Fricano's.

2. NFL superstar's former Central Austin home spirals onto market for $1.89 million. New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees is a Louisiana legend, but never forget he perfected those spirals growing up in Austin. Brees' childhood home in North University is now on the market with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a nearly half-acre lot.

3. Iconic 130-year-old Austin building two-steps onto market for $4.95 million. A 130-year-old building in downtown just scooted onto the market for $4.95 million. Austin residents are sure to recognize it by the neon boot that hangs outside (which, by the way, is part of the sale price).

4. Discover Austin mom-and-pop restaurants open during COVID-19 with this tool. Austin boasts world-class eateries, but it can sometimes feel like the same 75 or so get all the attention. And the COVID-19 crisis has been no different. A local PR pro has stepped up to make finding the hidden gems easier than ever.

5. 2 Austin high schools go to head of the class in prestigious ranking of best in U.S. This week, U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the best high schools, broken down onto national and state lists. Two Austin schools were among the top 20 in Texas, while two Dallas schools were ranked among the best in the country.