SiriusXM streaming free virtual version of Austin's Moontower Comedy Festival

The Moontower Comedy Festival has been postponed until September, but fans can still yuk it up. Beginning Tuesday, April 28, the Austin festival and SiriusXM will partner to launch Moontower as a virtual experience.

The five-day special will air exclusively on SiriusXM’s Raw Dog Comedy channel 99 starting tomorrow at 11 am CT through Saturday, May 2. The fest was originally scheduled to take place in Austin April 22-27, but it has since been rescheduled to September 16-19 in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, SiriusXM will "recreate the event’s atmosphere" with a mix of standup performances; signature Moontower shows; and commentary from The Sklar Brothers, Pete Lee, Dana Gould, Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder, and Ron Bennington.

“We are thrilled to work with SiriusXM to present the first-ever Moontower Virtual Comedy Festival in April, right when we would all be experiencing it live,” said Lietza Brass, director of the Moontower Comedy Festival. “Rescheduling the festival to the fall created a huge void in the lives of our fans, staff, and artists, and SiriusXM’s innovative concept officially ranks them as the world’s most supportive collaborator. Together we’ve recreated the event virtually, filled with tons of exclusive sneak peeks, so fans can be thoroughly entertained before gathering in Austin this September.”

Fans can tune into the hour-long segments for free at 11 am and again at 4 pm. On Saturday, May 2, SiriusXM will replay the entire marathon beginning at 11 am CT.

Current SiriusXM subscribers can of course listen for free, as can non-subscribers through the SiriusXM app and supported devices. The satellite radio provider recently announced it was providing free streaming access through May 15 as the country navigates its way through the global pandemic.

“We love being a part of Moontower every year and [are] disappointed that we have to wait to attend the festival in person, but this is a fun way to recreate the experience for comedy fans,” said Jack Vaughn, SiriusXM’s senior VP of comedy programming. “We are happy to team up with Moontower to deliver this event to listeners in the safety and convenience of their homes.”

As mentioned, Moontower is rescheduled for this fall, a time when we can hopefully leave our homes again. Confirmed headliners include Nikki Glaser, Nick Kroll, Ronny Chieng, Maria Bamford, Middleditch and Schwartz, Roy Wood Jr., and more. Badges and passes are on sale now.