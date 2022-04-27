Charming pop superstar Michael Bublé heads to Austin on new tour

Charismatic Canadian crooner Michael Bublé is set to charm his way through Texas. The Grammy-winning, multi-platinum superstar/media personality/sparkling water pitchman is headed to Austin on his 27-city Higher tour.

The acclaimed star will take over Austin’s new Moody Center on September 14. Tickets go on sale at 10 am Friday, May 6 at MoodyCenterATX.com.

Bublé’s Higher tour kicks off in Duluth, Georgia on August 8. Texas stops include Houston's Toyota Center on September 13, Dallas’ American Airlines Center on September 16, and San Antonio’s AT&T Center on September 17

Bublé previously dotted the globe in 2021; his tour visited 25 countries and boasted 61 sold-out U.S. shows and more than 800,000 fans. Touring in support of his just-released, 11th studio album. Higher, Bublé has just dropped the video for the album’s first single, also called “Higher.”

One part old-school crooner, one part party host, Bublé has won countless fans across the world with singalong hits including “Home,” “Feeling Good,” and “Haven’t Met You Yet” — and his swinging, talented takes on standards, pop tunes, swing, jazz, and even R&B.

His live shows are a showcase of his wit and often self-effacing humor as he jokes about married life and fatherhood. Bublé’s presence during the holidays, where he puts a new spin on old favorites, has earned him the nickname the “King of Christmas.”

While he plays to a decidedly female demographic — from young women to moms in their golden years — Bublé has become a pop culture fixture through his myriad TV and film appearances. A whole new base of fans know him as the face of Bubly sparkling water’s clever ad campaign, which finds the celeb defacing cans and “correcting” them to match his last name. The brand even launched a limited-edition flavor last year, much to his delight.