Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Live music and cultural gatherings are dominating our agendas in the days ahead. Toast to the best restaurant and bar talent in the city at our highly anticipated CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, or see artists like My Morning Jacket and Tori Amos in concert. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, April 28

CultureMap Austin Tastemaker Awards

Mingle with and celebrate the top restaurant and bar talent in Austin at the annual Tastemaker Awards. This signature tasting event and awards ceremony includes delicious bites and signature cocktail samplings served up all night long. Tickets to this must-attend event are still available, but not for long. Secure your place in the fun at Fair Market by getting your tickets here.

Disney on Ice: Let's Celebrate

The most beloved Disney characters will make an appearance on the ice at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Audiences of all ages will get to participate in fun sing-alongs led by favorite friends like Toy Story’s Woody, Buzz, and Jessie, and Frozen’s Elsa while experiencing world-class ice skating skills. Get your tickets for the entire family now. Performances are scheduled through May 1.

Friday, April 29

My Morning Jacket in concert

Be among the crowd at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park for My Morning Jacket’s return to Austin. The successful indie rock band will grace the stage in support of their 2021 self-titled album. General admission lawn tickets are still available on the concert website.

Saturday, April 30

14th Annual Sunset Valley ArtFest

Support local art and local green spaces with the return of the annual Sunset Valley ArtFest. Highlights of the outdoor festival include 70 local vendors, live music, children’s activities, and more at the Tony Burger Center. For a full schedule of events and a music lineup, go to the festival website. Admission is free and open to the public.

Sunday, May 1

Tori Amos in concert

Music icon Tori Amos comes to ACL Live for the perfect weekend sendoff. The classically trained artist is best known for songs including “Silent All These Years” and “Cornflake Girl,” and has released 16 solo studio albums throughout her career. A limited number of balcony seats are still available on the ticketing website here.