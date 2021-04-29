Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Welcome the month of May with outdoor festivals, family-friendly events, and live music all weekend long. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, April 29

Austin Opera presents Tosca

Austin Opera returns to its live programming with an outdoor production of Puccini’s Tosca at Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas. Audiences can expect a dynamic and moving rendition featuring the talented Austin Opera Orchestra and Chorus conducted by Timothy Myers. Soprano Latonia Moore, tenor Adam Smith, and baritone Aleksey Bogdanov will also make their Austin debuts during this innovative performance. Select socially distanced tickets for both showtimes are available on the Austin Opera website.

Friday, April 30

Blue Genie Art Bazaar presents May Market

A favorite holiday market reimagines its signature shopping event for the spring season. The Blue Genie Art Bazaar May Market will feature a variety of artisans and craftspeople offering goods and wares. Masks are required, and CDC guidelines will be strictly enforced for both vendors and guests throughout the market. Following opening weekend, May Market will be open through May 31. Admission is free.

Texas Water Trade presents Live from the Stream

Texas musicians pay homage to statewide nonprofit Texas Water Trade with a Lone Star-studded virtual concert. The lineup includes performances by Kevin Russell, Ray Benson, Bruce Robison, Carrie Rodriguez, Los Texmaniacs, Walt Wilkins, and many others. For a full schedule of performances and activities, or to make a donation to the organization, visit the event website. Admission to this virtual event is free.

Saturday, May 1

Dreamland presents DreamFest

Dreamland, a new outdoor entertainment and arts venue in Dripping Springs, welcomes locals and visitors to its inaugural music and arts festival. Highlights include several live music performances, an arts market, and access to the world-class miniature golf course. Visit the DreamFest website for a full schedule of events. Admission is free.

The Gallery ATX presents Art in ATX: An Outdoor Gallery

Discover and support more than 20 artists and local vendors at Moontower Cider Company. Guests to this two-day outdoor showcase will get the opportunity to view works from artists selected by Austin-based fine art collective The Gallery. DJ Tsunani will spin live beats each night of the event. Admission is free with RSVP on the gallery website.