Apple's $1 billion Austin campus slated for 2022 opening, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Apple’s massive $1 billion campus will take a bite out of Northwest Austin in 2022. Apple will mark 30 years of operating in Austin with the opening of its $1 billion, 130-acre campus in 2022, the tech giant confirmed.

2. These 2 Austin high schools rank among America's best, says U.S. News & World Report. The latest U.S. News & World Report ranking of American high schools puts two local schools at the top of the class.

3. 2 luxurious Austin properties check in among the world's best new hotels. Travel + Leisure's new list proves you don't have to travel far — or even leave the city limits — for a world-class getaway.

4. Massive $10 million futuristic indoor farm cropping up in Austin suburb. California-based Iron Ox just broke ground on a 535,000-square-foot indoor farm in the charming Central Texas town of Lockhart.

5. Austin's new $338 million Moody Center raises the curtain on state-of-the-art venue. Austin entertainment will enter a new era with the anticipated Moody Center, set to open for live performances next spring.