Spring has sprung at Music Lane, and it's just in time for Mother's Day shopping now and Memorial Day weekend later on. The entertainment and dining destination has a few fun surprises in store on May 9, but the excitement continues throughout the month.

Mother's Day

That Sunday from 11 am-2 pm, Music Lane is partnering with local small businesses to celebrate all the moms in your life. Kathleen Pieratt will be shooting mini portrait sessions for 10 frontline working moms in the Austin area who have not been home with their little ones due to the pandemic. Mothers from the general public will also have the opportunity to book with her on a first come, first serve basis.

Champagne Supply Co. will be on-site serving “Mom-mosas” for the Model Moms as well as refreshments for Music Lane shoppers from Mayawell and Tidal Wines.

The Good Juju Flower Truck will be parked on-site in their cannot-miss- iconic-blue truck to offer everyone the opportunity to build a custom hand-tied bouquet featuring locally grown flowers from nearby farms. And it wouldn’t be Music Lane without a musician, so local entertainer and crooner Josh Klaus will be playing acoustic covers from our favorite artists.

Lastly, nothing says "I love you, Mom" like giving her a day off from the kitchen.

Two Hands will be offering prickly pear mimosas, freshly shucked oysters on the half shell, and 25 percent off cava bottles when purchasing oysters by the dozen all day.

Aba Austin is cooking up a Mediterranean feast to-go, along with the option to dine on the patio or indoors. The menu includes avocado and fava bean spread with house bread, classic hummus with crudite, leafy green salad with tahini vinaigrette, harissa shrimp cocktail, beef tenderloin kebab with lemon dill basmati rice, za'atar roasted chicken with sugar snap peas and green garlic, gunpowder mashed potatoes, and isot double chocolate cake. Order by Friday, May 7, at noon for pickup on May 8 or 9 from 11 am-3 pm.

Spring happenings

Stretch into the season with Saturday Yoga from SwiftFit Events, beginning mid-May and running through June on the Music Lane Plaza. Participants will also receive a gift bag packed with goodies from Music Lane tenants and free coffee from Neighborhood Goods and Two Hands. Keep an eye on the SwiftFit Events and Music Lane social media channels for when the booking link goes live.

Spring fashion refresh

The entire aesthetic of LoveShackFancy is perfect for Mother's Day, with its cascading florals and Instagram-worthy interior. The romantic clothing styles with a vintage touch are made for both Mom and her little girls, with sweet accessories to round out the look.

While you’re shopping for a sundress, be on the lookout for the openings of three first-to-Austin stores: Nike, Hermès, and Alo Yoga all slated to open in 2021. Perhaps Mom will be receiving an Hermès scarf next year?