Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Al fresco concerts, dance theater, and a tour of the city's quirkiest homes are among the hottest happenings. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, May 6

Violet Crown Players presents A Change of Heart

Head to The Vortex for this dance theater performance that explores the different kinds of change we must confront throughout life. Performances will include limited indoor seating, an outdoor matinee, as well as options to livestream from home. To purchase tickets and to check showtimes, visit the Diverse Space Dance Theatre website.

Friday, May 7

Austin Camerata presents Fire & Fiddles

Settle in on the lawn of the Neill-Cochran House Museum for a live string performance by Austin Camerata. The Fire & Fiddles program includes works by Jessie Montgomery, the Danish String Quartet, Paul Wiancko, and Wynton Marsalis. Capacity is limited. Performances of this outdoor concert are scheduled through May 8.

Saturday, May 8

Austin Weird Homes Tour

Peek into some of the quirkiest abodes around the city from your own home as the Austin Weird Homes Tour goes virtual. Tour guests will get access to high-quality videos of the homes, and all ticket holders will be able to join a live, virtual panel featuring the homeowners on May 15. Visit the tour website to purchase tickets.

Golden Dawn Arkestra in concert

Cosmic rock group Golden Dawn Arkestra summons its intergalactic sounds for a socially distanced show at ACL Live. Known for elaborate costumes and spellbinding songs like “Disko” and “Afropocalypse,” the musical collective pushes the boundaries of the rock realm. Face masks are required throughout the show. Select tickets are still available.

Sunday, May 9

Blanton Museum of Art presents "After Michelangelo, Past Picasso: Leo Steinberg’s Library of Prints" closing day

Catch the final day of this exhibition at the Blanton Museum of Art, featuring an exceptional selection of prints from rare art historian Leo Steinberg. Reserve timed entry to the museum here.