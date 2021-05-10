Legendary Austin music venues stage anticipated reopenings, plus more May music notes

Whether it was in the form of livestreams, drive-ins, or socially distanced setups, live music in Austin did its best to persevere throughout the pandemic. In all likelihood, it’s going to be a while longer before things are “normal” again, but the scene has started to move toward returning to full speed. To help get you in the loop on that, here are a few noteworthy bits for May.

By the way, if you get out there, be sure to continue to mask up and abide by each venue’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

Shakey Graves in The Get Together – May 14

Okay, so, The Get Together is a film and you don’t even need to leave your house to see it, but it’s here because it stars hometown hero Alejandro Rose-Garcia (aka Shakey Graves). The indie comedy, which follows four 20-somethinigs during the course of a Friday night house party in Austin, was a total highlight at last year’s all-online Austin Film Fest, and you really should give it a whirl when it hits VOD services this Friday, May 14.

The Far Out Lounge’s Benefit Show for the SIMS Foundation – May 15

The Far Out Lounge is set to do its part for Mental Health Awareness Month via a benefit for the SIMS Foundation this Saturday, May 15. The lineup for this one is stacked with indie folk act The Deer, dream pop band Moving Panoramas, and indie cumbia poppers Como Las Movies, plus DJ Raquiqui. Tickets are $20 and all proceeds will go to SIMS.

Cheer Up Charlie’s Rebirth Day Weekend – May 15-16

After a decidedly not swift 427 days, Cheer Up Charlie’s is set to open back up. The beloved Red River spot’s appropriately titled Rebirth Day Weekend is this Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16. DJs Winona Grindr, Mouthfeel, Dylan Reece, Suxxy Puxxy, and Lilith will be spinning throughout the weekend. There’s no cover, but capacity will be limited.

Ley Line and Nané at the Paramount Theatre – May 21

Two of Austin’s standout acts, Ley Line and Nané, will be at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, May 21 to debut independent short films, both of which are meant to pay tribute to family, support systems, and the journey of musical life. Naturally, the evening will feature more than the premiere of the short films, as each group will perform, too. Tickets range from $25-35.

The Ghost Wolves and Amplified Heat at Independence Brewery – May 22

Independence Brewery is set to host veteran rock acts The Ghost Wolves and Amplified Heat on Saturday, May 22. If you’re willing to bring your own chair, tickets are just $10. If you would prefer a table, though, there’s a basic $30 option and a $40 one that’s positioned closer to the stage.

The Mohawk returns – May 27-28

Like Cheer Up Charlie’s, the Mohawk is also set to return after a long period of being shut down. its first set of shows will be on Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28 with rock stalwarts the Heartless Bastards, whose single “Revolution” was one of the best songs out of Austin last year. The Tender Things will open. Tickets are $20 for these outdoors, limited capacity shows.

The Continental Club reopens – May 28

On Friday, May 28, the Continental Club is set to open its doors for the first time since the pandemic got underway. The legendary venue has not yet announced who will be performing or any other details, but “calendar updates” are expected soon. By the way, sister spot C-Boys is set to open on the same day, too.

Lone Star State of Mind at ACL Live and 3TEN – May 29

If you’re looking for something to center your Memorial Day weekend plans around, make it Lone Star State of Mind, which is a celebration of Texas that’s set for Saturday, May 29. Houston’s own soul superstars The Suffers and local rockers Sweet Spirit are going to play at ACL Live, with Zach Person and Pat Byrne performing downstairs at 3TEN. Tickets range from $30-50.